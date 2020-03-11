SECTIONS
Firefighters Battling Blazing Wildfire in Oklahoma Captured on Video

By Kim Davis
Published March 11, 2020 at 2:48pm
Firefighters from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas came together to fight a large wildfire that broke out in the Oklahoma Panhandle over the weekend.

According to KOCO-TV, the fire started in Beaver, Oklahoma, burning just under 30,000 acres and forcing some residents to evacuate before it was contained.

Firefighters from the Mobeetie Fire Department in northern Texas courageously stood up to the blaze, as shown in dramatic video footage.

KOCO-TV posted the footage online which showed walls of red flames surrounding the fire engine as crews fought back the blaze with strong blasts of water.

The Mobeetie Fire Department made the 90-minute drive north to battle the flames.

Oklahoma Forestry Services announced Wednesday that the two largest fires, in Beaver County and Latimer County, were almost entirely contained.

The fire in Beaver County, which burned an estimated 29,189 acres, was 90 percent contained while the Crow Fire in Latimer County, which burned roughly 1,700 acres, was 100 percent contained, the OFS stated.

The Forgan Fire Department in Oklahoma updated the surrounding community on Facebook, thanking everyone involved in fighting the fire.

The department thanked community members who provided food, water, fuel and prayers to the first responders, enabling them to do their jobs quickly and safely.

“THANK YOU for helping us in this manner so all could do their jobs without further worries. And thank you to those that evacuated and stayed out until you were allowed to return because that helped our accountability so much,” the department wrote.

“YOU ALL helped us halt the fire at just under 30,000 acres in twelve hours of fury and fighting.”

Forgan Fire Department stated that seven homes were destroyed in the fire and encouraged the community to rally around those homeowners as they are able.

Thanks to the efforts of firefighters across three states, the fires were quickly contained.

No human injuries or deaths were reported.

Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
