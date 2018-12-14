George Papadopoulos Says He Will Run for Congress in 2020

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos announced he will run for Congress in 2020 on Friday, just one week after being released from federal prison.

In his first interview since being released from prison, Papadopoulos told reporters at a Los Angeles hotel that he plans on running for Congress in two years.

He explained that was one of the reasons he joined President Donald Trump’s campaign, saying he could use that as a platform and that running for public office has always been on his agenda.

Papadopoulos reportedly wants to run for a seat in Orange County, California, and has also begun fundraising for his bid.

NEW: George Papadopoulos, the Trump adviser jailed over Russia meddling probe, wants to run for Congress in 2020. He tells me he is looking at seats in Orange County (Nixon’s birthplace) and is already taking to donors. Full interview: https://t.co/bUmOuO6uyE pic.twitter.com/6roXm6RccU — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) December 14, 2018

Papadopoulos was released from prison Dec. 7 after serving 12 days of a 14-day sentence in Wisconsin.

He still has to serve 12 months of supervised probation, pay a $9,500 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.

This all comes after Papadopoulos accepted a plea deal from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller related to charges that he lied to the FBI about his interactions with Russian nationals during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The former Trump campaign adviser was arrested in July 2017 and was sentenced to jail on Sept. 7 after he pleaded guilty on Oct. 5, 2017, to making false statements to the FBI.

Papadopoulos did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication.

