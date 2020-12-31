Login
Georgia GOP Redoubles Efforts To Ensure Election Integrity in Crucial Senate Runoffs

Sen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign event attended by Ivanka Trump and Sen. David Perdue on Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Georgia.Elijah Nouvelage / Getty ImagesSen. Kelly Loeffler speaks at a campaign event attended by Ivanka Trump and Sen. David Perdue on Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

By Jake Dima
Published December 31, 2020 at 2:05pm
Georgia Republicans say they have doubled the number of poll volunteers to supervise the Senate runoff elections next week.

A total of 8,000 people volunteered to join a “historic effort” to ensure election integrity ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs, Fox News reported.

The number of volunteers is double the 4,000 people who have been supervising early voting in the state for the past few weeks.

“Georgians deserve total confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our state’s elections, and we’re thankful to the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that these runoffs are safe, secure, and that every legal vote is counted,” Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue said in a joint statement.

“Georgia Republicans have already mobilized the most robust ground game and poll watching operation in the state’s history and are fully prepared to make certain that the integrity of next week’s elections will not be cast under a shadow of doubt.”

President Donald Trump has alleged that widespread voter fraud in Georgia and several other battleground states marred the 2020 presidential election.

He railed against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Tuesday tweet.

Loeffler faces Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock for one Senate seat, while Perdue battles Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for the other.

The runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate. 

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







