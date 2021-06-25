A Georgia judge ruled on Thursday that an election fraud lawsuit concerning more than 145,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County from the 2020 presidential election can move forward.

“We just want Fulton to be held responsible,” said Garland Favorito, the lead plaintiff in the case, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We could be moving forward any time now unless they try to stall again. Fulton may make a new desperation move to postpone it,” he added.

According to The Associated Press, “Originally filed in December, the lawsuit says there is evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County.”

“The county elections board and county courts clerk had filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit. They argued, among other things, that the lawsuit was barred by sovereign immunity, a principle that says state and local governments and can only be sued if they agree to it.”

Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero “didn’t immediately issue a ruling Monday, saying he needed time to review the issues before making a decision,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Amero had previously ordered Fulton to unseal its absentee ballots but put the ballot inspection on hold while he considered motions to dismiss the case.”

Amero said after the case ended Monday, “It’s important that I have some time to review and think about it, so that’s what I’m going to do, is take it under advisement.”

“The plaintiffs claim there was suspicious activity at a ballot-counting site in Atlanta—a claim which was also made by former President Donald Trump — but an investigation by the Georgia secretary of state’s office found no evidence of fraud,” Forbes reported.

The report added, “The audit will not change the state’s election results, which were certified following multiple recounts, with all affirming President Joe Biden’s victory and finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud.”

In May, Amero ruled Friday that the 145,000 absentee ballots submitted in Fulton County could be unsealed.

“Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero made clear the ballots must remain in the custody of Fulton election officials,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“The details and timing of the review must still be determined. But the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the county want to scan and examine the ballots to determine whether they are legitimate.”

“We want to do this in such a way that dispels rumors and disinformation and sheds light,” Amero said at a hearing in March.

Favorito “says county workers likely fabricated ballots and counted some ballots multiple times on election night,” and the lawsuit cited a video of the counting and sworn statements from observers, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

State Farm Arena in Fulton County is the location poll watchers were told by election officials counting had stopped for the night, only for surveillance video to reveal it resumed in the overnight hours.

Biden carried Georgia by 11,779 votes, a margin of 0.23 percent.

