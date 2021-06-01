News
The Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on June 2, 2019.
The Utah Pride Parade in Salt Lake City on June 2, 2019. (Jason Cameron / Getty Images)

Here Are the Giant Corporations Pushing the LGBT Agenda as 'Pride Month' Begins

Erin Coates June 1, 2021 at 1:37pm

A series of giant corporations have jumped on the train to promote “Pride Month” this June.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is observed each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan — the tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the Library of Congress.

Coca-Cola tweeted, “#Pride and joy go hand in hand,” with a series of rainbow hearts.

Proctor & Gamble tweeted a graphic that read, “lead with love,” that incorporated both a rainbow heart and the company’s logo.

“We believe #Pride is more than a moment or single event,” the company tweeted.

“We strive to be a champion of #LGBTQVisibility year-round, using our voice to drive acceptance, inclusion and a love for humanity.”

In a blog post linked to the tweet, Proctor & Gamble outlined the “complex and significant obstacles” faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

“At P&G, we believe in the power of our differences and the impact we can make when we come together, united by shared values and purpose,” the company wrote.

“We know we can use our collective voices to shape a dialogue about what it means to be accurately represented, understood and normalized.”

Amazon joined in and raised the “Progress Pride flag” — which incorporates colors to include the trans community and people of color — at the company’s headquarters in Seattle, according to a blog post.

Microsoft also tweeted a Pride 2021 gif along with a post highlighting “how societal issues that are often seen as separate and unrelated, impact us all.”

The National Football League created a video of different players expressing their support for the LGBT community.

“It takes all of us, and you deserve to be all of you,” the players said.

President Joe Biden also recognized Pride Month and said in a statement that he “will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
