Lego Announces the Release of Its First-Ever LGBT Set, Which Includes a Drag Queen

Danish toy company Lego announced on Thursday its Everyone Is Awesome set, a new LGBT-themed product scheduled for release on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, that includes a purple drag queen.

Set designer Matthew Ashton, Lego’s vice president of design, said in the company’s statement, “I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The new product’s specifications state, “Presented in a spectrum of colors, this buildable display includes 11 monochrome minifigures against a rainbow backdrop.”

They add, “Each minifigure features its own color scheme with matching hairpiece, showcasing the diversity we see in the world around us.”

The set will “will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores” according to the statement.

“We’re super excited to reveal our new set — LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome,” Lego tweeted.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

Twitter users responded with a variety of thoughts on the new Lego product.

I can’t wait to get this and tell my kids exactly why it was made and what it stands for 🌈❤️ — Cinderella 👸🏼 (@JustCinders) May 20, 2021

So… are we donating to LGBTQ Charities? Or is this just for show? x Funny how you chose the colours carefully, but avoid mentioning anything queer. — Aaron (@IsMiseAaron) May 20, 2021

One Twitter user complained about the fact that Lego appears to be marketing the product to those 18 years of age or older.

and why the 18+?

It’s useful we teach our children that inclusivity is important, why wait so long? pic.twitter.com/zMWCgPv6tX — C a t e r D e S m e t (@dewlanna) May 20, 2021

In a statement, Ashton explained his story behind the LGBT-inspired “Everyone Is Awesome” product, including his motive behind including a drag queen.

“I purposely put the purple drag queen in as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Ashton said.

“Representation is so important. I grew up in the 80s and was obviously a gay kid. There was a lot of negativity back then around being gay; it was right in the middle of the AIDS crisis when I was a young teen and that was incredibly daunting and scary.”

Ashton added, “This sends a signal to everyone that this is what we stand for at The LEGO Group and that we want to embrace all of you, because creativity is for everyone.

“We do truly feel that everyone is awesome. We all have the right to be accepted, to be loved and also to be creative. With this set, we hope to show that we care, no matter who you are.”

