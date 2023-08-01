Share
News
A large X logo is visible on the roof of X headquarters on Monday in San Francisco.
A large X logo is visible on the roof of X headquarters on Monday in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Giant 'X' on Twitter Headquarters Removed Amid Battle with San Francisco Officials

 By Brandon Poulter  August 1, 2023 at 7:20am
Twitter removed the infamously bright and flashy “X” sign on top of its former headquarters Monday, according to The New York Times.

Twitter installed the sign on top of their headquarters on Friday to market the new name of the social media company and received more than 20 complaints over the weekend, according to the Times.

City inspectors were sent to investigate the sign multiple times over the weekend and were denied access, with employees telling the inspector the sign was up for a limited time only.


“A building permit is required to make sure the sign is structurally sound and installed safely,” spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, Patrick Hannan, said in a statement according to the Times.

Hannan also said that Twitter would be charged fees for the incident, which will include the fees for permits for installation and removal of the sign, as well as to cover the cost of the investigation, according to the Times.

“That new ‘X’ sign looks really unstable and sketchy. A decent earthquake is going to send that thing down on the street!” One complaint reads.

The sign reflects the transformation of the Twitter brand into X, which Elon Musk, owner of X, hopes to turn into an everything app. Musk recently announced a new CEO of the company, Linda Yaccarino, saying he looks forward to creating an everything app with Yaccarino.

“In the months to come, we will add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird,” Musk said in a recent tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Brandon Poulter
Conversation