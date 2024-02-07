Daily Wire actress Gina Carano and tech mogul Elon Musk bringing an explosive lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company (and its army of lawyers) is a big enough story as it is.

Carano, a trained mixed martial artist, is no stranger to fighting, but going up against Disney was always going to be an uphill battle.

And now that more details have emerged about this bombshell lawsuit, it appears that Carano’s fight could be an even bigger uphill fight than anyone originally thought.

On Tuesday, Carano took to X to announce the massive Musk-funded lawsuit against the House of Mouse:

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

Despite the length of the X post, actual details about the lawsuit itself were somewhat scant — save for the second-to-last paragraph penned by Carano.

“As for me, I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for,” Carano posted.

She added: “It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world.

Would you watch a Disney-produced “Star Wars” show starring Carano? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name.”

So, based on that, it’s clear that Carano wants to clear the “lies & labels stuck on” her and re-enter the Hollywood scene with a clean slate.

But new details suggest Carano isn’t just trying to return to Hollywood… she apparently wants to return to the very studio she’s suing.

The Hollywood Reporter, which reviewed the lawsuit in full, reports: “Carano brings claims for wrongful discharge and sex discrimination. She seeks a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her and at least $75,000, plus punitive damages.”

IGN further adds: “Some of the remedies Carano is seeking in the lawsuit include being rehired to play Cara Dune ‘with no loss of pay or benefits,’ in addition to two forms of compensatory damages; back pay she missed out on as a result of her firing ‘to the date of reinstatement’; and compensation for future employment including her ‘promised role in Rangers of the New Republic.'”

So it appears that Carano wants to be re-inserted into the matrix Disney’s version of “Star Wars,” and it’s more than fair to wonder why.

After all, there are a lot of well-documented issues with Disney’s take on a galaxy far, far away, and they are issues that Carano has specifically called out in very public fashion.

In October, Carano even piled onto Star Wars head honcho Kathleen Kennedy when “South Park” attacked Kennedy for the current state of Star Wars.

This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and… https://t.co/CMgASHQBgz — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) October 28, 2023

Carano skewered Kennedy, saying: “This is the part where KK demands any YouTubers get censored off of YouTube for sharing and laughing at this hilarious episode, she’ll have YouTube disable the thumbs down option because of the ratio she’ll receive, then she’ll have her publicist ghouls make sure Variety and Hollywood Reporter run hit pieces about the South Park creators and their families smearing their names through every useful idiot she has under her thumb who would sell their soul to work for Lucas film.”

The actress continued: “[S]he’ll activate her online mob to repeat that the South Park creators are racist, bigot, transphobes, and demand the South Park creators publicly apologize by only using words she approves of and finally she’ll demand they subject themselves to a re-education course of 45 people in the lbgtq community zoom call to sit there and listen of how badly they got their feelings hurt all over a little boop of a South Park episode.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.