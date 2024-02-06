Actress and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano is teaming up with Elon Musk to take on the company that canceled her.

Lucasfilm, the Disney subsidiary spearheading the Star Wars franchise, chose to fire Carano from her then-hit (the show’s viewership numbers have since dropped) show “The Mandalorian” in response to a frequently mischaracterized Twitter (the site now known as X) post she had published.

Though the post has been described as Carano’s attempt to equate Holocaust Jews to American conservatives, the post merely points out that political demonization can lead to greater evils. These posts and others related to forced pronoun use and controversial COVID policies are believed to have led to Carano’s firing.

On Tuesday, the actress announced she was officially filing a lawsuit against both Lucasfilm and Disney with the help of lawyers from Elon Musk’s X.

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

“Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against [Lucasfilm and Disney],” Carano wrote.

“The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time,” Carano explained. “My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist. It was a bullying smear campaign aimed at silencing, destroying & making an example out of me.”

The current Daily Wire star added: “Were my questions about masks, lockdowns & forced vaccines ok to ask & push the subject into the light? Should we have been allowed to publicly discuss those topics at that time without being harassed or censored? Absolutely.”

Months prior in August, Musk had made an interesting offer to X users.

The billionaire offered, on behalf of X, to “fund” the legal bills of any X user who had been “unfairly treated” by their employers for publishing or liking certain posts on the social media platform.

Interestingly enough, one of the first users to respond to Musk’s offer was Carano.

I think I qualify. ☺️ https://t.co/t2MryUFLtS — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 6, 2023

Apparently, Musk followed through.

The actress claims that a few months ago, not long after she had replied to the company owner on X, his lawyers reached out.

“Turns out after sending them as much information as I could gather these past few months, my now lawyers & X believe whole-heartedly in my case & are moving forward,” she wrote. “As for me, I would love to pick up where I left off & continue my journey of creating & participating in story-telling, which is my utmost passion & everything I worked so hard for.

“It has been difficult to move forward with the lies & labels stuck on me, backed & encouraged by the most powerful entertainment company in the world. I am grateful someone has come to my defense in such a powerful way & look forward to clearing my name.

“Thank you to all the people who have supported me & made your voices heard. I pray God blesses each & every one of you.”

