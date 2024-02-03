Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano recalled actor Carl Weathers as a rare breed of person who stood by a friend, even in hard times.

Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movie series, died Thursday at the age of 76.

Carano was a rising star in 2021 until she was fired by entertainment giant Disney in 2021 after complaints about her social media posts. One post likened attacking people for their political views to attacks by Nazis on Jews.

Gina Carano Says Carl Weathers Called Her After ‘Mandalorian’ Firing: “Didn’t Want Me To Give Up” https://t.co/uyHwNWianw — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2024

In a post on social media platform X, Carano noted that when others avoided her, and she was booted from the streaming series “Mandalorian,” Weathers reached out.

“Hearing the news of Carl Weathers passing today is shocking, I’m going to struggle through these words,” she wrote. “I was so looking forward to giving Carl the biggest hug at one of these fan expos I heard we were both going to be at this year. I looked forward to that reunion.

“Carl called me directly after I was fired. I wasn’t in an emotional state where I could pick up the phone because of how upset I was, but we did end up speaking later on,” she wrote.

Hearing the news of Carl Weathers passing today is shocking, I’m going to struggle through these words… I was so looking forward to giving Carl the biggest hug at one of these fan expos I heard we were both going to be at this year. I looked forward to that reunion. Carl… pic.twitter.com/nLrCLMQNQ1 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 3, 2024

Are you a fan of Carl Weathers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He was gentle and encouraging and didn’t want me to give up, he was letting me know that he wasn’t throwing me away, he was trying to keep my hope alive in what seemed like quite hopeless scenario, he showed me he cared. That is who he was,” she wrote.

Carano was among the many who recalled Weathers fondly.

We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years.

Thank you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/29OJoe8qcu — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) February 2, 2024

Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to Carl Weathers following his tragic passing. “I give him incredible credit because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great. I never could have accomplished what we did with… pic.twitter.com/cUGSTQwoOM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 3, 2024

Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person. We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. pic.twitter.com/q4CWVVeyTK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2024

“Carl was a mentor to me on set, he would put both his arms on my shoulders and look me directly in the eyes to calm my spirit. He had a wonderful perspective of telling a story that can only come through his experience and wisdom that he shared with me to help make me shine. I cherish those moments,” Carano wrote.

“I adored making him laugh, I always wanted to figure out how to make him smile, where the corner of his mouth would start to crack and I knew I had him, then out came his bellowing laugh. His laugh I can hear clearly now. His laugh that I will miss dearly. His big booming voice echoed throughout the stage and you just knew, this is what a movie star truly is,” she wrote.

Carno said whatever Weathers did, he did well.

“He obviously shined on screen but man did he light up with such passion in that directors chair. I’m going to miss my friend and mentor and that mischievous little sparkle in his eye. He was one of the greats and quite a ground breaker,” Carano wrote, adding, “Rest in peace my dear friend. As he would say #Bepeace my friend Be peace.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.