Gina Carano First to Jump on Musk's Newly Offered 'Legal Bills' Coverage Policy – Will Roseanne Barr Follow?

On Sunday, X owner Elon Musk made an interesting offer and said that he’d pay the legal bills of anyone who had their careers threatened because of “posting or liking” something on Twitter. That sent actress Gina Carano to jump in to say she would qualify to take Musk up on the offer.

Musk made national news with the offer in which he wrote, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.”

Many X users were thrilled by the post and praised Musk for being serious about free speech and combating cancel culture.

X user Austen Allred, for instance, noted that Musk knows how to change behavior in the United States; sue them into oblivion. To that, Musk quickly replied, “And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too.”

There were a lot of replies to Musk’s message, of course. But one in particular, by actress Gina Carano, was spot on.

Carano, who film reviewer Christian Toto said is “One of the most prominent victims of social media culture,” jumped in quickly to reply to Musk.

“I think I qualify,” she wrote.

Carano is 100 percent right. If anyone qualifies to take advantage of this offer, it is she.

Carano was fired by entertainment giant Disney in 2021 after leftists complained about some of her posts on social media, including Twitter.

At the time, Carano was co-starring in the Star Wars streaming series, “The Mandalorian.” And her character was set to be an important part in future seasons of the series. But her social media posts immediately took her right out of the show.

Reportedly, one of the final straws was a tweet she made talking about the historical facts of how Jews were treated by the Nazis in WWII, the New York Post reported at the time.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors.… even by children,” Carano wrote in a tweet that she later deleted after Disney raised concerns.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews,” she added.

“How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” she asked.

Despite deleting the tweet, Disney fired the actress anyway and on the tail of that firing her film career practically dried up.

There are many others, though, who would qualify for Musk’s offer, including Kara Lynne who was fired from her job at a gaming company because of her personal social media activity.

.@Kara_Creates was fired for following Libs of TikTok https://t.co/HCxSqUmYKl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2023

Another worthy candidate would surely be comedienne and actress Rosanne Barr who not only lost a job, but was aced out from her own creation when ABC dumped her from her self-named sitcom back in 2018, CNBC reported.

With all the Americans whose livelihoods were negatively impacted by leftists scrolling through years of tweets to use one as a weapon to cancel them, it seems sure that Elon Musk will have no shortage of takers for his offer.

