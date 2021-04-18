Login
After Being Given a 0% Chance to Live by Doctors, Baby Born Weighing Less Than 1 Pound Now on Track for World Record

By Jack Davis
Published April 18, 2021 at 11:40am
A baby who was given zero percent chance of surviving when born has proven the experts wrong.

When Baby Richard was born at 21 weeks at Children’s Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, he weighed less than a pound, according to WCCO-TV.

And now, the baby could be named the smallest baby ever to survive, now that his family has been contacted by Guinness World Records. Once he clears his first birthday, he could be added to the records.

“We know that babies born at 21 weeks usually have a poor prognosis, so actually the family was given a zero percent chance for baby Richard,” Children’s Minnesota neonatologist Dr. Stacy Kern told WCCO.

But his parents, Beth and Rick Hutchinson, never gave up hope.

“The first month they weren’t even sure he was going to make it,” Beth said in a comment posted on Children’s Minnesota’s website. “It was really hard. You knew in the back of your head [and] your mind that his odds weren’t great.”


“We always had that fear, but deep down we knew that he was going to keep going, he was going to surprise everybody,” Rick Hutchinson said, according to WCCO.

The tiny child did that– and more.

“Richard just surpassed everyone’s expectations again and again, and we have all learned a ton from taking care of this baby,” Kern said.

Richard had been the answer to the couple’s hopes for a child, but after a trouble-free beginning, Beth Hutchinson’s pregnancy ran into a complication

“I just couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep. So I went to my doctor, and he said, ‘You’re going into labor,’” she said.

Is this a powerful argument against abortion?

“And at that time I wasn’t even 21 weeks. I didn’t know what to think. ‘He can’t come yet.’ I wasn’t even at the halfway point of my pregnancy,” she said.

Beth Hutchinson recalls looking at her son after he was born.

“It was so emotional just laying eyes on him. I cried for I don’t know how long because he was so little,” she said, according to KSTP-TV.

The doctors and staff at Children’s Minnesota joined the family in refusing to give up on the tiny baby.

“They are the ones who got us through it. They gave us the hope to keep pushing,” Rick said, according to WCOO.

And now, they have hope. The nine-month-old weighs 13 pounds.

“He was 10.63 inches at birth and now he is 24 inches long,” Beth said. “He’s definitely a miracle.”

His parents view every day as a miracle.

“To watch Richard grow and watch him develop into this happy little amazing person, there’s just no feeling like it,” Rick said.

Beth Hutchinson said that the moral of the story is to never give up.

“Richard is here because we wanted them to try, we wanted them to give him a chance. He’s definitely given us the drive to keep pushing forward too because he’s shown us even small things can be amazing and bold and strong,” she said, according to KSTP.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







