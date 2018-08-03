Glimmer of Hope Shines on for American Pastor Being Held Hostage in Turkish Prison

Andrew Brunson, an American pastor facing terrorism charges in Turkey, was ordered released from jail and placed on house arrest on Wednesday.

Brunson, a North Carolina native, is not allowed to leave Turkey as part of the arrangement, according to Hurriyet Daily News. The Daily Sabah reports that Brunson was granted house arrest due to health concerns raised by his attorneys.

He will remain under house arrest until his next court hearing, scheduled for Oct. 12.

The court decision is a positive step for Brunson, who has been in jail since October 2016 on what the American government claims are bogus charges that he aided and abetted terrorist groups while operating a Christian church in the coastal city of Izmir.

Brunson and his wife, who have operated churches in Turkey for 23 years, were arrested on what they initially believed were immigration charges. But while Brunson’s wife was released from jail, he was slapped with additional charges of helping groups considered terrorist organizations in Turkey.

TRENDING: Agent: Portland Police Ignored 911 Calls from ICE

President Trump and top administration officials have pressed the Turkish government and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for Brunson’s release.

Trump asserted last week that Turkish authorities were holding Brunson “hostage.”

“A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long,” Trump tweeted on July 18.

A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Do you agree that Brunson's charges are 'bogus'? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“(Erdogan) should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him!”

Erdogan, who has led a crackdown on civil society since a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, has openly acknowledged that he is holding Brunson in jail as a bargaining chip to force the U.S. government to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric living in exile in the U.S.

“The U.S. should look at the steps it has taken and comply with the extradition treaty if it wants American Pastor Brunson,” Erdogan said in an interview in April.

Erdogan alleges that Gulen masterminded the failed coup in 2016. Among the groups that Brunson is accused of helping is a network of Gulen followers that the Turkish government calls the Fethullah Terrorist Organization. Brunson’s attorneys say that the Turkish government has not presented any evidence linking Brunton to the Gulen network.

RELATED: Trump Clarifies Ivanka’s Defense of Media: ‘Fake News’ Is Enemy of the People

Jay Sekulow, an attorney for both Brunson and President Trump, said after last week’s decision that U.S. authorities were taking “imminent action” to free Brunson.

In an interview last Thursday, Sec. of State Mike Pompeo said that Brunson’s case was “very much a focus” of the State Department.

“We’re optimistic that in the days and weeks ahead we’ll get a good outcome for Pastor Brunson, his family, and frankly for many of those that are held in places around the world,” he said.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.