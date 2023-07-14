As transgenderism continues to take its toll on women’s sports, one major sporting association is taking a hammer to the LGBT agenda with its latest ruling.

On Friday, the Union Cycliste Internationale, the body overseeing the governance of global cycling, announced that at a meeting held on July 5, the management committee decided to prohibit biological males from competing in women’s competitions.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar – in all categories – in the various disciplines,” a statement from the UCI said.

UCI President David Lappartient said that upon taking emerging scientific knowledge of transgenderism into account, it made the decision to protect opportunities for female cyclists.

“[UCI] has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions. It is this imperative that led the UCI to conclude that, given the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, it was not possible, as a precautionary measure, to [authorize] the former to race in the female categories,” Lappartient said.

In addition, the statement said that the men’s competitions would be rebranded to allow athletes who fail to meet the requirements for the women’s races to compete against males.

“The Men’s category will be renamed Men/Open, and any athlete who does not meet the conditions for participation in women’s events will be admitted without restriction,” the statement announced.

It is nice to see a major sports association finally acknowledging the biological reality that men and women are physically different, especially in light of all the anecdotal evidence that biological men have an advantage over women in sports.

We have seen countless examples of biological men pretending to be women competing in women’s sports and dominating the competition. This happens at every level, from high school to the professionals.

The most egregious example of this is William (“Lia”) Thomas, a biological male who competed as a woman in the NCAA swimming competition, taking honors away from real women.

Cycling is no stranger to this phenomenon, as the sport has seen men pretending to be women dominate its women’s competitions several times.

Unlike other sports associations, however, which seem intent on appeasing the leftist mob, competitive cycling seems to understand that real women do not have a chance against trans women, and are taking steps to defend their competitions.

For about 10 years now, the left has been trying to push the delusion that there is no real biological difference between men and women and that a man can become a woman, and vice versa, without any real consequence.

But again and again, this woke delusion has been proven to be just that. As the transgender craze intensifies, we are seeing more clearly than ever that there are real biological differences between men and women.

The left continues to lie, however, and it uses force to intimidate and silence those who try to point out the obvious.

UCI is refusing to be intimidated, however, and is taking strong proactive measures to ensure that female cyclists have the opportunity to participate in fair competitions.

If only more sports organizations had the same courage and clarity as UCI.

