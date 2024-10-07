Share
'Here We Go Again': 'Historic' Hurricane Milton Rapidly Intensifies as It Bears Down on Gulf Coast

 By Jack Davis  October 7, 2024 at 6:26am
The west coast of Florida is facing a new hurricane threat this week as Milton churns closer to impact.

“Well, folks…here we go again! “ the Naples Police Department posted on Facebook.

“A lot of rain is predicted for our area starting this weekend and going into next week, which means low lying areas in the City of Naples may flood,” the post warned.

It added: “PLEASE do not drive on streets with water over them.”

The National Weather Service said Florida must brace for a major storm.

“Milton will be a historic storm for the west coast of Florida,” the Weather Service said.

With its precise landfall uncertain, the Weather Service posted a flood watch for much of Florida’s western coast.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with “localized totals up to 15 inches,” are possible, it said, as the storm nears its Wednesday impact with its effects likely to be felt through Thursday morning.


The Weather Service projects that the storm will grow into a Category 4 hurricane when it hits Florida’s west coast before crossing the state and heading into the Atlantic Ocean.

The Weather Service’s models show that wind and rain will impact almost every part of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm surge could reach 8 to 12 feet if the peak of the surge comes at the same time as high tide, according to the Weather Channel.

Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota could all feel the brunt of the storm’s impact, according to Fox Weather.

Lee County, which was clobbered by Hurricane Ian in 2022, could be hit this time around as well.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Kevin Guthrie said now is the time to put safety first.

“I urge Floridians to finalize your storm preparations now; enact your plan. I highly encourage you to evacuate. We are preparing, and I have the State Emergency Response Team preparing, for the largest evacuation that we have seen most likely since 2017 Hurricane Irma,” Guthrie said.

