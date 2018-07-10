‘God Bless Abortions’ Michelle Wolf Proudly Celebrates Murdering Babies

Comedian Michelle Wolf offered what she termed a “salute to abortions” on her Sunday show.

During her Netflix show “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” Wolf devoted her closing segment to a sketch in which she dressed in an American flag leotard and offered cheers for abortion.

“God bless abortions and God bless America!” she exclaimed at one point, The Hill reported.

“Women, if you need an abortion, get one,” Wolf said. “If you want an abortion, get one.”

“It’s up to you, and it doesn’t have to be a big deal. It’s actually a great deal. It’s about $300 – that’s like six movie tickets. Movie tickets: a big deal!,” she said, according to CNS News.

Wolf’s approach enraged many on Twitter.

Seeing #Netflix flash across the screen as soon as Michelle Wolf’s disgusting “Salute to Abortion” song and dance was over, was my revelation that I’ll now be saving $13.99 a month.

Bye Bye Netflix! — Amy Klutinoty (@AmyKlutinoty) July 9, 2018

This is almost impossible to believe but apparently hard left comedienne Michelle Wolf said these words on her Netflix show: “God bless abortion.” Think about that for a moment. An act that destroys a potential human being is celebrated in a callous, sacrilegious way. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) July 9, 2018

There are wide ranging opinions on abortion but I think we should all be able to agree that a ‘salute to abortion’ segment fetishizing the act of ending a life is callous, disgusting, and demented. Michelle Wolf is clearly a very disturbed person. pic.twitter.com/gE9Vt8iV8Q — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 9, 2018

As noted byThe Daily Wire, Wolf also tried to use a form of logic and science in her speech.

“Look, access to abortion is good and important,” she said. “Some people say abortion is ‘killing a baby.’ It’s not. It’s stopping a baby from happening. It’s like ‘Back to the Future’ and abortion is the DeLorean. And everyone loves DeLoreans.”

Wolff threw in a scornful jab at pro-life advocates, according to The Wrap.

“I know some people call themselves ‘pro-life,’ but pro-life is a propaganda term that isn’t real, like healthy ice cream …,” she said.

“Get the terminology straight. First of all, these people are anti-abortion, which means they’re anti-woman. If these people were actually pro-life, they’d be fighting hard for health care, child care, gun control, education and protecting the environment. But these anti-abortion (people) do not care about life, they just care about birth,” she said.

She also threw in a dig at men.

“Now, men, I’m sorry, I’m sure this brings up a lot of feelings and thoughts and points that you want to make, and I just want you to know that that’s all very irrelevant,” she said. “If women embrace that they control life, that makes it a lot harder for men to control women.”

Wolf sought to give her routine relevance by linking it to the debate that swirled in political circles over whether President Donald Trump would use his upcoming Supreme Court nomination to select a nominee who might seek to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. On Monday, Trump nominated veteran judge Brett Kavanaugh.

“Women, don’t forget, you have the power to give life and men will try to control that,” Wolf said. “Don’t let them.”

Wolf has been embracing a strong anti-Trump administration tone ever since the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, when she ridiculed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was in the audience at the time.

