God Help Us: Biden Admin Relying on the Taliban to Protect Americans at Kabul Airport

Amidst President Joe Biden’s abysmally executed Afghanistan withdrawal, American troops have been left open to attack.

A series of suicide bombings, which officials believe were perpetrated by ISIS-K, that began early on Thursday morning has claimed the lives of at least 12 U.S. service members and wounded 15 others, according to Fox News. At least 60 Afghans were also killed in the explosions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

With the situation continuing to deteriorate, the Biden administration has been forced to ask the Taliban to provide protection for the United States.

That’s right: Biden is counting on terrorists to protect us from other terrorists.

McKenzie: “We’re doing everything to be prepared for [more] attacks. That includes reaching out to the Taliban providing the outer security cordon around the air field to make sure that they know what we expect them to do to protect us & we will continue to coordinate with them” pic.twitter.com/F4T6rQATgg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2021

According to Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of the U.S. Central Command, American forces were aware of the threat ISIS-K posed days in advance.

“The threat from ISIS is extremely real. We’ve been talking about this for several days. We saw it actually manifest itself here in the last few hours with an actual attack,” McKenzie told Fox News on Thursday.

Indeed, U.S. forces knew beforehand that if Biden were to execute an overly hasty withdrawal plan, such a move could very well give rise to an ISIS return to prominence.

“There have been reports already of Islamic State elements present in Afghanistan and if they get the opportunity to put down infrastructure and train then that will pose a threat to the west more widely,” former British intelligence chief Jonathan Evans said last week.

During the Fox News interview, McKenzie went on to say that, given their diminished influence in the region, U.S. forces may now be forced to rely on the Taliban to offer protection from further ISIS attacks.

“We’re doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks. That includes reaching out to the Taliban — who are actually providing the outer security cordon around the airfield — to make sure that they know what we expect them to do to protect us,” McKenzie said.

“And we will continue to coordinate with them as they go forward.”

Although McKenzie noted that U.S. forces are bringing “buses” of evacuees to the airport, the Taliban cordon he referred to has reportedly been blocking American citizens from entering the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

These very terrorists who we are counting on to protect our troops have been trapping American citizens in the now terrorist-controlled country.

One green card holder attempting to escape Afghanistan via the airport told The Intercept that Taliban soldiers blocking access “are scaring people, they are shooting in the air.”

“There is no mechanism for eligible people to get inside the airport to leave,” he said.

Americans are being trapped and murdered in the ongoing chaos that follows Biden’s disastrous withdrawal effort.

And now, the leader of the most powerful military force in the entire world is counting on Taliban terrorists to protect us.

