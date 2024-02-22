Watch: 'All Hail the Power of Jesus' Name' Rings Out Through State Capitol as Christians Push to Abolish Abortion

The United States is not a theocracy — a system of government in which priests rule in the name of God. However, that doesn’t mean it’s secular and has no connection to religion. On the contrary.

The fact is that America was founded upon Christian principles.

When it comes to protecting the lives of the unborn, politicians need to be reminded of this fact loudly and clearly. One way to jar their memory is by singing a Christian hymn at a nerve center of American government — a state capitol.

That’s what happened in Missouri on Wednesday when a group of citizens gathered at the Capitol in Jefferson City to sing the hymn “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name” to protest abortion.

Pastor and podcaster Drew Koehler posted a clip of the event on X, saying, “We the people will sing the praises of the Lord in the Halls of the Capitol!”

We the people will sing the praises of the Lord in the Halls of the Capitol!#AMBA pic.twitter.com/DXn3mVGP1X — Doctrines of RAD (@DoctrinesofRad) February 21, 2024

The pro-life protesters were advocating the passage of State Bill 775, the “Abolition of Abortion in Missouri Act,” which would “acknowledge the sanctity of innocent human life and the unborn child at every stage of development has all the rights, privileges, and immunities available to other persons, citizens, and residents of this state pursuant to the Missouri Constitution.”

Progressives seethe over scenes like this. They forward false notions that America is a secular nation and that “separation of church and state” means God is to be banned from politics.

They’re wrong, of course. Maybe that’s why they seem so keen on aborting helpless babies still in the sanctity of their mother’s wombs.

While America is not a theocracy like Iran — thank the Lord — its founding was deeply shaped by Christian moral truths, as noted by the Heritage Foundation. Contrary to popular belief — go ask a typical college kid at a liberal university — truth is not relative. The Constitution is a document shaped by Christian moral truths. Truth cannot be changed, and neither can the religious spirit of the Constitution.

Pastor Jeff Durin of End Abortion Now pointed out the obvious while speaking at the Missouri rally. He noted the hallowed halls of the state Capitol are inscribed with “the words of the Triune God of Holy Scripture.”

In a post of the sermon on X, you can see some of these inscribed words in the background: “The Earth is the Lord’s and the fullness thereof” (Psalm 24:1).

Pastor Jeff remarking on the inscription of Bible verses in the Capitol Halls.

What a great day for Abolition! pic.twitter.com/BrpfKct7gY — Abolish Abortion Missouri (@AAMissouri) February 22, 2024

Such truths make many on the left extremely uncomfortable. The fact the U.S. Capitol has the declaration “In God We Trust” displayed for all to see in the House and Senate chambers might be enough to make progressives spontaneously burst.

In the House chamber, images of 23 great lawgivers from across the centuries are displayed at the top of the walls, as noted by the Alliance for Religious Freedom. Of these, only Moses (the lawgiver who received the law of God) is depicted with a full-face view, looking down on the proceedings.

That’s only scratching the surface of the profound influence Judeo-Christian principles have had on the country.

So, when a group of citizens — some with mohawks, others with gray beards and some mothers with children — gather in the halls of government to sing a Christian hymn, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. It should be happening all the time. Why isn’t it?

The Founding Fathers believed that the rights of governments and individuals were God-given. Never forget that fact — and don’t let secular politicians forget it, either.

Praising God is incredibly American.

