God Spoke to Prayer Warrior About Mike Johnson Days Before Anyone on Earth Knew He Would Be Speaker

Cynthia Dunbar with the prayer group Intercessors for America shared a message she felt God spoke to her about Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana days before he was elected speaker of the House in a turn of events that shocked Washington, D.C.

On Wednesday, Republicans voted unanimously for Johnson to become the 56th speaker following the removal of Kevin McCarthy from the post earlier this month.

The speaker’s chair had been vacant for 22 days, meaning no legislation could move through the House. The speaker is second in the line of succession to the presidency behind the vice president.

The GOP had previously nominated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Jim Jordan and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, but they all failed to garner the support needed to win the vote on the House floor.

Finally, on Tuesday night, Republican House members coalesced around Johnson, who had come in second to Emmer in a GOP nomination vote earlier in the day.

Last weekend, before Johnson was even on anyone’s radar as a potential candidate, Dunbar felt God spoke a surprising message to her about him, which she recounted in a Thursday article on Intercessors for America’s website.

“On Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, I was sitting alone in prayer. I was praying very generically for the world and for our nation. Out of nowhere, the Lord spoke very clearly to me the following:

“’Pray boldness over Congressman Michael Johnson in this season. Pray that he may walk in strength tempered in grace, that he may boldly speak forth truth, and that his words will be a beacon of hope to the nation.’”

Dunbar continued, “I then called a friend, a solid Christian who is congressional district director for another congressman, and told her what I had heard.”

“She informed me that Rep. Johnson’s name was not even being considered for speaker, and she was curious as to why I was praying this specifically over him,” Dunbar recalled.

She replied simply, “Because the Lord has told me to pray for him,” so the friend agreed to pray with her for Johnson.

“Fast-forward to Wednesday afternoon. I received a call from this same friend with whom I had prayed Saturday. She was in tears as she told me that the vote to elect Congressman Michael Johnson as the next speaker of the House of Representatives had been UNANIMOUS within the party!” Dunbar wrote.

“She then explained to me what few would understand, but which intercessors need to know: Given the climate in the House of Representatives right now, a unanimous vote was humanly impossible. This vote was a miracle and an answer to prayer!”

Dunbar’s friend related that she had shared Dunbar’s message with others on Capitol Hill, who had also prayed for Johnson.

Dunbar noted, “Rep. Johnson has even stated personally that he had been praying, and that even though he had never considered running, on Saturday the Lord made it clear to him that he was to run.”

Interestingly, the very thing Dunbar felt led to pray for — boldness for Johnson — is what GOP Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik pointed to when nominating him to be speaker on Wednesday.

“The times in which we are living demand boldness, unity and transformational leadership that begins with trust in God and each other,” she said.

“In the story of King David, we are reminded that ‘man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.’ Today is the day that House Republicans will humbly look in our hearts and elect Mike Johnson as speaker of the people’s House.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY): “In the story of King David, we are reminded that man looks at the outward appearance, but ‘the Lord looks at the heart.’ Today is the day that House Republicans will humbly look in our hearts and elect Mike Johnson as Speaker of the People’s House.” pic.twitter.com/Tocryd12Zj — The Recount (@therecount) October 25, 2023

Dunbar had also been led to pray that Johnson’s words would be “a beacon of hope to the nation.”

The new speaker’s acceptance speech on Wednesday was certainly hope-filled and well-received.

“We are the beacon of freedom, and we must preserve this grand experiment in self-governance,” the Louisiana Republican said.

“I genuinely believe in my heart that the best days of America are still ahead of us,” he concluded.

He also spoke freely about God, telling his fellow members of Congress, “I don’t believe there are any coincidences in a matter like this.”

“I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority,” Johnson continued. “He raised up each of you, all of us. And I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment and this time.”

He said their job is to “ensure that our republic remains standing as the great beacon of light and hope and freedom in a world that desperately needs it.”

Well said, Speaker @repmikejohnson! “I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear…” pic.twitter.com/524yZLmhpi — Family Research Council (@FRCdc) October 25, 2023

Christian leader Dutch Sheets, a friend of Dunbar, read her article on his “Give Him 15” program on Friday. He said, “God has given us a miracle in the election of Congressman Michael Johnson to this position. He’s a godly man, raised up for such a time as this.”

Sheets prayed for God to give Johnson “great grace to lead in this very turbulent time and great boldness. You have prepared him; we know you will now lead him. May he be a beacon of hope for America.”

God works in mysterious ways, and Johnson’s ascension to the speakership is yet another example of this truth.

