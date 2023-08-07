There Goes Central Park - NYC's Illegal Aliens May Get Tents to Solve Overwhelming Housing Crisis

New York City is looking at relinquishing space in one of its most iconic locations to illegal aliens.

The city’s government is considering Central Park as a location to place tents for housing newly-arrived illegal migrants, according to WNBC.

The influx of migrants has burdened the city’s homeless shelters beyond their capacity.

When asked about the Central Park idea on Wednesday, NYC Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom refused to rule out housing the illegal aliens in the large park.

“Everything is on the table.”

“As of July 30, we have 107,900 people in our care, including 56,600 asylum seekers.”

“Over 95,600 people have come through our system since last spring.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was blunt in summarizing the city’s inability to accommodate the immigrants in existing shelter infrastructure, speaking in a news conference last week, according to Gothamist.

“From this moment on, it’s downhill,” Adams said of the situation.

“There is no more room.”

Adams, a Democrat, has proven willing to criticize President Joe Biden’s administration for its inability to stem a ceaseless tide of illegal alien arrivals in the Big Apple.

Adams has even gone so far as to encourage illegals to “consider another city” in search of taxpayer-funded benefits.

A press secretary for the mayor also refused to rule out housing migrants in the park, citing the large population of illegals lined up to receive city-funded shelter and emergency housing.

“As we’ve said multiple times, with more than 95,000 asylum-seekers coming through our intake system since last spring, all options remain on the table,” Fabien Levy said of the idea, Gothamist reported.

“Our teams run out of space every single day, and we do our best to offer placements wherever we have space available.”

“Children and families continue to be prioritized and are found a bed every night.”

New York City is one of the only American cities to guarantee its residents a “right to shelter” — a policy that Adams has proposed rolling back in response to the migrant influx, according to NPR.

The city is also eyeing the possibilities of housing illegals in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and on Randall Island, according to Gothamist.

One potential plan to house illegals in the city’s public schools was shelved amid outcry from concerned parents in May.

