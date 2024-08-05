Gold Medalist Found Sleeping in the Park After Raging Over Olympic Village Conditions - 'The Food Is Bad'

Left-wing “wokeness” destroys everything it touches, and the 2024 Paris Olympics are no exception.

Numerous athletes from different countries have torched the “eco-friendly” accommodations in the Olympic Village, which features uncomfortable cardboard beds and no air conditioning.

This, combined with the heavily meat-free menus in the cafeteria, is part of the Olympic organizers’ left-wing sustainability efforts.

On Saturday, Olympic gold medalist Thomas Ceccon was captured on a viral social media post that showed the 6-foot-6 swimmer sleeping outside on the ground in a park.

Saudi rower Husein Alireza posted an Instagram story of Ceccon asleep on a white towel under a tree inside the Olympic Village.

Alireza has since deleted the post, but not before it was copied and widely shared on X and other social media platforms.

It’s unclear if Ceccon was taking a quick nap or had slept outside overnight.

Either way, it’s unthinkable that a world-class athlete would prefer to sleep crouched outside on the ground if he had the option of sleeping on a comfortable bed in an air-conditioned room.

Ceccon, who won a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke and a bronze medal in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay, had complained about the accommodations in the Olympic Village after failing to make the finals of the 200-meter backstroke.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t make the final, but I was too tired,” Ceccon said Wednesday, per The Sun. “It’s hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon. … Here, I really struggle between the heat and the noise.”

The 23-year-old athlete added: “There is no air conditioning in the village. It’s hot. The food is bad. Many athletes move for this reason. It’s not an alibi or excuse. It’s the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows.”

At first glance, it’s easy to dismiss Ceccon’s complaints as the self-indulgent rantings of an entitled athlete.

However, many other Olympians have leveled similar criticisms about the 2024 Paris Games, which will undoubtedly go down as one of the worst in modern history.

Last week, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus ripped the substandard accommodations in the Olympic Village.

The triple gold medalist blamed the dismal conditions for why she failed to break her world record in the 400-meter freestyle despite shattering the Olympic record.

“It probably wasn’t the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform,” she said, per the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“It’s definitely not made for high performance, so it’s about who can really keep it together in the mind.”

Australian water polo star Tilly Kearns posted a viral TikTok video in which she remarked that the beds in her room are “actually rock solid.”

Kearns’ roommate and teammate, Gabi Palm, lamented, “My back is about to fall off.”

In a scathing July 29 Daily Telegraph column, retired Olympic swimmer James Magnussen blamed the eco-friendly accommodations for destroying athletes chances of breaking world records.

Magnussen won silver and bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

“Eco-friendly, vegan-first mentality is damaging Paris Olympics,” he wrote. “The lack of world record swims in Paris boils down to the eco-friendly, carbon footprint, vegan-first mentality rather than high performance.”

In addition, Magnussen noted, the Olympic organizers “had a charter that said 60 percent of food in the village had to be vegan-friendly.

“And the day before the opening ceremony, they ran out of meat and dairy options in the village because they hadn’t anticipated so many athletes would be choosing the meat and dairy options over the vegan friendly ones.”

This is insane, since most recreational athletes — who don’t compete on a world-class level — rely on chicken breasts and other animal proteins to fuel their daily workouts.

Between the dismal accommodations, the pro-transgender, anti-Christian opening ceremonies and the absurd gender controversy in women’s boxing, the Paris Olympics spotlight why “wokeness” is so destructive — and just plain stupid.

