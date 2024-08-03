Share
Embattled Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Beats Another Female Opponent, Says 'I Am a Woman' Amid Gender Test Failure

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2024 at 12:18pm
Contrversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is now assured of taking home a bronze medal after defeating Hungarian female Anna Luca Hamori.

Last year, Khelif was banned from fighting as a woman by the International Boxing Association because of the presence of an X and Y chromosome, hallmarks of being male.

Khelif is allowed to fight in the Olympics as a female because the Olympics have different rules. Fighter Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan is also fighting at the Olympics after being banned by the IBA for the same reason as Khelif

Unlike Khelif’s first fight, when Italy’s Angela Carini stopped the fight after 46 seconds citing the power of the punches she received, Hamori went three full rounds, but all five judges gave the fight to Khelif on points.

Khelif is now assured of winning a bronze medal because in boxing, the Olympics awards two bronze medals, according to The New York Times.

“I am a woman,” Khelif said after the fight, according to the Telegraph.

According to NBC, Khelif said, “I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” she said.

Are you watching the Olympics?

“I dedicate this medal to the world, and to all the Arabs and I tell you, ‘Long live Algeria!’ ” Khelif said..

Hamori had boasted she wasn’t afraid of Khelif and fueled allegations that the Algerian was not a woman. But at the end of the match, it appeared the combatants exchanged pleasantries with each other and their corners.

International Olympic Committee  President Thomas Bach lashed out at critics of allowing fighters with both X and Y chromosomes to battle women, according to ESPN.

“Let’s be very clear here: We are talking about women’s boxing,” Bach said. “We have two boxers who are born as a woman, who have been raised a woman, who have a passport as a woman, and who have competed for many years as women. And this is the clear definition of a woman. There was never any doubt about them being a woman.”

“What we see now is that some want to own the definition of who is a woman,” Bach said.

“And there I can only invite them to come up with a scientific-based new definition of who is a woman, and how can somebody being born, raised, competed and having a passport as a woman cannot be considered a woman?

“If they are coming up with something, we are ready to listen,” Bach said. “We are ready to look into it, but we will not take part in a sometimes politically motivated cultural war.”

The Independent said that a condition called “differences in sex development”, or DSD, covers a wide range of differentiations from the norm.

On Tuesday, Khelif will face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Games, according to the Telegraph. Lin has a quarter-final match scheduled for Sunday.

 

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




