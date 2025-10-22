Golf Great Phil Mickelson Tees Off on Dems in Blistering Post on Cost of Living: 'Your Policies Do the Opposite'

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson took aim at Democrats on Wednesday morning, blasting their economic policies in a fiery post on his X account.

The six-time major champion responded directly to a video posted by the Democratic Party’s official page, accusing the party of pushing policies that make life more expensive for Americans.

“Your intent is noble. Your policies do the opposite of your intent,” Mickelson wrote.

He continued: “Affordable Care Act sent health care costs soaring and needed govt subsidies to mask the real catastrophe that it is.”

Mickelson also criticized Democratic climate and housing policies.

“Investment in alternative energies are great and necessary but not economically practical to overtake fossil fuels, and ultimately raises energy costs,” he said.

“Your rent control policies on housing only reduce the number of low cost housing being built thereby raising prices,” Mickelson added.

“Your heart is in the right place but what works is not always what sounds good,” he concluded.

Mickelson’s post was a direct response to a Democratic video featuring Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger.

In the clip, Spanberger vowed to lower the cost of living for residents across her state if elected.

“It is only in Virginia and New Jersey that we have statewide elections where we can prove to the rest of the country when given, when we have the opportunity to make a change at home in our state, we will take it!” Spanberger said.

She continued, “Because we know the stakes of this election, and we know what we are for. We are for a governor focused relentlessly on lowering costs, lowering costs in housing, health care, and energy.”

Spanberger went on to say she would work with the General Assembly “to drive down costs and make life more livable for Virginians.”

Mickelson has been increasingly outspoken in his criticism of Democrats in recent months.

Last month, he called for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to be deported to Somalia.

Ilhan spews hate every time she opens her mouth, she came here fraudulently and will hopefully be sent back to Somalia soon. https://t.co/2kOhBM1abS — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 20, 2025

In May, Mickelson blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, calling him a “traitor” to the United States.

