'I'm Gonna Be Your Worst Frickin' Nightmare': Kari Lake Addresses Trump VP Rumors, AZ Election Madness

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared a very stern warning with establishment media reporters on Tuesday.

The outspoken Lake has built up quite the reputation for being unafraid to confront traditional establishment media outlets, and the latest clip making the rounds will only reinforce that reputation.

When asked if she would consider becoming Trump’s VP pick in 2024, the former Phoenix-area news anchor didn’t mince words explaining that her immediate future remains in the Grand Canyon State.

A clip of the fiery exchange has gone viral on Twitter, with multiple outlets sharing the clip to their feeds, amassing thousands of views and likes.

You can watch it below:

Kari Lake to reporter: “I’m going to do two terms. I’m going to be your worst frickin’ nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We are going to make you guys into journalists again. So, get ready. It’s going to be a fun eight years.” pic.twitter.com/ZgxVLchf7G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2022

“I am going to not only be governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms, I’m going to be your worst frickin’ nightmare for eight years,” she said, re-affirming her commitment to term out as governor. Eight years is the most the Arizona governor can serve consecutively.

“And we will reform the media as well. We’re going to make you guys into journalists again.”

Do you think Kari Lake will serve the full two terms as governor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Lake was referencing a familiar battle cry of hers, as she has frequently gone toe-to-toe with her former colleagues in the news industry.

“So, get ready, it’s going to be a fun eight years. I can’t wait to be working with you.”

The state of Arizona was ensconced in controversy on the morning of Election Day thanks to a large number of voting machines across Maricopa County malfunctioning.

According to county officials, voting tabulators at 20 percent of the voting locations in Maricopa County are not working properly.

Here is a message from Chairman Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer with an update for @maricopacounty voters on Elections Day. pic.twitter.com/OkQczCklGb — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

One video that has gone viral on Twitter shows a poll worker explaining to voters how the voting machines are malfunctioning.

Long lines in Anthem, Arizona with Poll Workers explaining that the @maricopacounty machines are not working. Do not get out of line! pic.twitter.com/lInh8KnTz3 — Tyler Bowyer 🇺🇸 (@tylerbowyer) November 8, 2022

If given the option to either wait for the machines to go back online or find another polling location, Lake has strongly encouraged her followers to stay in line.

If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later. (2/2) — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 8, 2022

“If you have already *checked in* at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you should *not* leave and go to another location without casting a vote,” Lake tweeted.

The polls currently have Lake defeating her opponent, Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs.

As of Tuesday, FiveThirtyEight shows Lake leading by 2.4 percent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.