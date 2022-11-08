Parler Share
News
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged citizens not to sacrifice their votes in the face of faulty tabulation machines on Election Day.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake urged citizens not to sacrifice their votes in the face of faulty tabulation machines on Election Day. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Kari Lake Issues Urgent Instructions to Voters Who 'Have Already Checked In' at Polling Places

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2022 at 11:18am
Parler Share

The Republican candidate for Arizona governor, former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake, shared instructions with voters amidst Arizona’s Tuesday-morning election turmoil.

Early Tuesday morning, reports began indicating that voting tabulators in Maricopa County were failing.

County officials claim 20 percent of voting locations have malfunctioning tabulators.

If unable to drop their ballots within a tabulator, voters have three options, according to Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates: Stay and wait for the tabulator to come back online, drop the ballot into a secure slot to be counted at a later time or go to another voting center.

According to Lake, however, voters who have checked in at a voting location should refrain from going to another center.

Trending:
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

If they do, Lake maintains their vote may not be counted.

“If you have already *checked in* at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you should *not* leave and go to another location without casting a vote,” Lake tweeted.

Will Kari Lake win?

“Your provisional ballot at the new location likely will not count.”

“If you have already checked in at a Maricopa County voting location where the tabulators do not work, you can (1) wait for your ballot to be tabulated on site, (2) ask to use the handicapped voting machine, or (3) leave your ballot in a box to be counted later.”

Shortly thereafter, Lake added a follow-up tweet urging voters not to “sacrifice” their votes.

Related:
Breaking: 1 in 5 Polling Locations Goes Down in Major Battleground State County

“No matter what you do today, do not sacrifice your vote. The stakes are just too high, Arizona. I love you all,” Lake wrote.

“Let’s win this thing.”

According to the latest polls, Lake is leading her Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs.

As of Nov. 8, FiveThirtyEight’s average of various polls has Lake leading by 2.4 percent.

Twelve of 14 polls have Lake winning, one shows Hobbs winning and another reports the race to be “even.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kari Lake Issues Urgent Instructions to Voters Who 'Have Already Checked In' at Polling Places
Video: Voting Issues Hit Arizona, Poll Worker Delivers Bad News About Machines to Waiting Voters
Dominion Programmers Descend on County After Voting Machines Suffer Vote Counting 'Glitch'
The Tricks Have Already Started - Fetterman Sues to Have Ballots Counted Over State Supreme Court Ruling
Expert Reveals His Team Has Been Tracking Google Election Interference, And They Found a Very Worrying Pattern
See more...

Conversation