Share
News

Good Guy with a Gun Turns the Tables on 7-Eleven Robbers in Florida

 By Jack Davis  September 9, 2025 at 11:47am
Share

A Florida robbery Saturday ended up far from whatever two men had expected after one victim grabbed his gun.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. in Dania Beach, according to WTVJ-TV.

Two robberies took place at a 7-Eleven. A victim was robbed at gunpoint in the store’s parking lot.

Justin Kessel, 19, is suspected of that crime, police said.

The suspect then entered the store, where a clerk was robbed. So far, everything was going according to plan.

But while the suspect was robbing the store, the victim decided he had had enough of being a victim and went to his car to retrieve his gun.

As the suspect left the store, instead of his getaway vehicle, he found the robbery victim with a gun. The suspect was shot by the victim, who fired multiple shots at him.

The victim then kept his gun on the suspect while waiting for police. However, while he was waiting, the driver of the getaway vehicle entered the picture.

The victim said a Honda CR-V attempted to run him over, but he was able to avoid the vehicle. The robbery victim then fired more shots, hitting the vehicle.

Do you own a firearm?

Kessel was taken into custody by police.

Police later found the vehicle that had been shot at during the incident.

Melvin Presley, 40, was found wounded in the vehicle. Presley had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man identified only as Rodney told reporters the incident happened quickly.

“I live right around the corner and it is scary,” he said. “The guy was robbing the place, tried to rob one of the customers and when he come back out, the other guy in the car shot him.”

Related:
Men Posing as Cops Open Fire Through the Front Door, But the Homeowners Were a Better Shot


Kessel was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He will face two counts of robbery with a firearm, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The robbery victim was questioned by police and later released.

The investigation into the incident continues, according to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“BSO detectives are working with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges will be filed against the adult victim in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Good Guy with a Gun Turns the Tables on 7-Eleven Robbers in Florida
Israel Carries Out Strike in Qatar After Getting Green Light from Trump: Report
Trump Assassination Attempt Trial Gets Off to a Strange Start as Suspect Clashes with Judge
Multiple Trump Admin Agencies Investigating Iryna Zarutska Murder - Serious Consequences for Charlotte Floated
ICE Arrests Kenyan Sex Offender Who Had a Cushy Job in Tim Walz's Minnesota Government
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation