Good Guy with a Gun Turns the Tables on 7-Eleven Robbers in Florida

A Florida robbery Saturday ended up far from whatever two men had expected after one victim grabbed his gun.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. in Dania Beach, according to WTVJ-TV.

Two robberies took place at a 7-Eleven. A victim was robbed at gunpoint in the store’s parking lot.

Justin Kessel, 19, is suspected of that crime, police said.

The suspect then entered the store, where a clerk was robbed. So far, everything was going according to plan.

But while the suspect was robbing the store, the victim decided he had had enough of being a victim and went to his car to retrieve his gun.

As the suspect left the store, instead of his getaway vehicle, he found the robbery victim with a gun. The suspect was shot by the victim, who fired multiple shots at him.

The victim then kept his gun on the suspect while waiting for police. However, while he was waiting, the driver of the getaway vehicle entered the picture.

The victim said a Honda CR-V attempted to run him over, but he was able to avoid the vehicle. The robbery victim then fired more shots, hitting the vehicle.

Kessel was taken into custody by police.

Police later found the vehicle that had been shot at during the incident.

Melvin Presley, 40, was found wounded in the vehicle. Presley had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man identified only as Rodney told reporters the incident happened quickly.

“I live right around the corner and it is scary,” he said. “The guy was robbing the place, tried to rob one of the customers and when he come back out, the other guy in the car shot him.”







Kessel was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. He will face two counts of robbery with a firearm, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The robbery victim was questioned by police and later released.

The investigation into the incident continues, according to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“BSO detectives are working with the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges will be filed against the adult victim in this case,” the sheriff’s office said.

