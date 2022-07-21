Share
Victim Turns the Tables on Would-Be Robber When He Pulls Out Gun and Neutralizes the Threat

 By Ole Braatelien  July 20, 2022 at 6:06pm
A would-be robber was shot dead by the very man he was evidently trying to rob on Saturday.

The intended victim was at an ATM in Houston around 10:30 p.m. when the would-be robber walked up and pulled a gun on him, KPRC-TV reported.

In a quick turn of fate, the man then pulled out a gun of his own, shooting and killing him.

Both men fired their weapons, but only the suspect was harmed, according to Fox News.

The name of the man who shot the would-be robber has not been released, but he remained after the incident to cooperate with police questioning, Fox reported.

The case will go through a grand jury, according to KPRC.

It seems it was a busy but victorious weekend for armed citizens.

Do you think citizens have the right to defend themselves?

On the same night in St. Charles, Missouri, another would-be robber was shot and killed before he could carry out his plans.

A customer with a concealed pistol was walking out of a QuikTrip gas station when he saw a black SUV pull up and park without using a parking space.

The man in the SUV — later identified as 26-year-old Lance Bush — walked into the store, grabbed the clerk by her wrist and dragged her to the counter. The armed citizen, who remains anonymous, said she was screaming.

The customer went back into the store and saw that the would-be robber had a knife to the clerk’s throat.

He asked if everything was OK. The robber said yes. The crying clerk said no.

The customer then asked again, but this time with his pistol drawn.

“I pulled my gun up and I asked him, ‘Are you sure everything is OK?’ And that’s when the suspect said, ‘No, it’s not OK, but I got something for you,’ and he grabbed his bag, ran from around the counter and started running towards me, and that’s when I fired shots,” the customer told KSDK-TV.

He shot Bush four times.

“I don’t think I honestly had a choice,” he said. “He already had a knife at her throat, he could’ve pulled out something bigger than what I had. Then you would’ve had two people dead instead of one.”

