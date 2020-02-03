SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Good Samaritan Follows Instincts, Helps Save 8-Year-Old Girl from Attempted Kidnapping

By Kim Davis
Published February 3, 2020 at 2:47pm
Print

A North Carolina graduate student has been credited with thwarting a man’s alleged kidnapping and sexual assault attempt of an 8-year-old girl.

Cody Byrd was inside a Biscuitville restaurant in Greensboro, North Carolina, just days after Christmas when he noticed a 55-year-old man behaving strangely.

Byrd told WTIC that the man, later identified as Timothy Fry, was paying unusually close attention to an 8-year-old girl who was in the restaurant with her mother.

“It’s just the way he was staring way too intently and that’s what really kind of made me think ‘OK something’s not right,” Byrd told WTIC.

When the girl headed toward the women’s restroom, Byrd watched as Fry followed behind her.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

Knowing in his gut that something horrible was about to happen, Byrd followed Fry towards the bathroom, all while trying to figure out how exactly he would stop any ill-intentions that Fry might have.

“I just tried to think ‘OK how am I going to play this because I knew he was up to something,” Byrd said.

“As soon as I heard the women’s bathroom door open that’s when and I saw the girl coming out and he tried to grab her and I confronted him about it.”

When Byrd questioned Fry’s motives, he said the man became noticeably nervous and hurried out of the restaurant. The girl, visibly shaken, let out a frightened whimper and ran back to her mother.

“I was honestly thinking ‘Should I try to grab him? Should I pull him down?” Byrd recalled. “And something popped into my head ‘No, just take some pictures and call 911.’”

Byrd’s photos of Fry and his car led to Fry being arrested hours later and charged with attempted kidnapping and indecent liberties, WTIC reported. Fry also had several DUI charges and previous indecent liberties charges on his criminal record, the outlet reported.

According to WGHP, Fry told a Greensboro police officer he intended to kidnap the girl and that he was sexually attracted to her.

The victim’s mother, Heather Owen, thanked Byrd for his actions, hugging him and deeming him a “guardian angel.”

RELATED: Mother Rings Cancer-Free Bell in Video To Celebrate Infant Daughter Beating Brain Cancer

The North Carolina A&T University graduate student said that detectives from the Greensboro Police Department thanked him for his heroic actions, but he does not consider himself to be particularly heroic.

“I think I more just look at it as someone who was there doing their civil duty, helping someone when I saw a situation of danger,” Byrd said.

Byrd, who is studying computer science, credited his Eagle Scout training with giving him the critical thinking skills to know something was amiss.

Biscuitville awarded Byrd with a Good Citizen Award, giving him free breakfast for a year as a way to say thank you.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Good Samaritan Follows Instincts, Helps Save 8-Year-Old Girl from Attempted Kidnapping
Mother Rings Cancer-Free Bell in Video To Celebrate Infant Daughter Beating Brain Cancer
'Brady Bunch' Star Maureen McCormick Set To Return to HGTV To Host New Show
Man Arrested in Slayings of His 5 Infant Children After Cold Case Haunted Authorities for Years
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Chicago Singing 'Jesus I Love You'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×