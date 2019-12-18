Good Samaritan Pays 36 Families' Electric Bills After Spending Christmas in the Dark in 1983

Plenty of families experience hard times at some point. They know the pinch of living paycheck to paycheck or not quite knowing where the money for groceries is going to come from.

But once people get out of those situations, many never look back. Others do and extend a helping hand to those who need it most, as they understand how much the gesture means.

For years, Mike Esmond has worked quietly to better his community and the lives of those around him.

According to the Pensacola News Journal, in 1991 during the Gulf War, he set up American flags along the Pensacola Bay Bridge to show respect for the men and women fighting for the country as well as bring hope and courage to his neighbors.

After Sept. 11, he repeated his quiet act. He’s also known for replacing worn and tattered flags with a stash he keeps on hand. He earned the nickname the “Phantom Patriot” because he went unnamed for so long.

This year, he’s back at it, spurred by a past chapter from his own life. In 1983, he was just scraping by, and that Christmas brought record cold at a mere 9 degrees. The problem? Esmond hadn’t had enough money to pay the electric bill, so his power was turned off.

“That year, we didn’t have any heat and it was the coldest recorded temperature (in December) Pensacola has ever had,” he said. “We had icicles hanging off our windows.”

Now 73 years old and located in Gulf Breeze, Florida, Esmond has a thriving pool and spa business, and he noticed that if some families weren’t careful, they’d be experiencing what he and his daughters experienced in 1983.

“When I got my utility bill this month, I noticed that it said the cutoff date was Dec. 26, so I went to the city and asked how many people were going to have their gas or water shut off before Christmas, so they gave me the numbers and I paid them,” he explained.

He ended up shelling out an impressive $4,600 to keep 36 families toasty and reduce their holiday stress. While paying off an electric bill might not be the most glamorous Christmas gift, it is terribly practical and necessary, and he hopes it frees up the families to splurge a little more on their celebrations.

“I wanted to do something that I felt would really help people at Christmas time who are trying to decide between paying bills and maybe having something cut off, or buying presents for their family,” he said.

Cards were sent to the 36 families to let them know their bills were covered.

“It is our honor and privilege to inform you that your past due utility bill has been paid by Gulf Breeze Pools and Spas,” the cards read, according to the Pensacola News Journal. “You can rest easier this holiday season knowing you have one less bill to pay.”

“I raised three daughters and struggled and had hard times in my life where I couldn’t pay bills, so I know what it’s like to live like that,” Esmond said. “It makes me feel good to help people out, especially when you’re expecting a disconnect notice in the mail and you get a Christmas card like that instead.”

Angela Cascio was one of the recipients of Esmond’s generosity, and she said his kindness made all the difference.

“Without (Gulf Breeze Pools) paying that bill, my kids’ Christmases would have greatly suffered,” she told the Pensacola News Journal. “Angels absolutely walk among us, and they are the epitome of kindness and what ‘paying it forward’ means to me.”

“My kids are old enough that they see their mom struggle to make ends meet,” she said. “They saw me burst into tears when I read the card that Gulf Breeze Pools sent to me. I am forever grateful.”

Esmond doesn’t know if he’ll repeat this particular act of kindness because, as he explained, “well, if I kept doing this then nobody would pay their utility bills next year,” but if his past is any indication, he’ll come up with something.

“It’s who I am now because I’m finally at a point in my life where I’m not struggling with bills anymore and I can share some of my success,” he said. “I’m no Quint Studer or Fred Levin, I can pay my bills but I’m certainly not somebody that’s rich.

“I’m hoping that I can send a message to other businessmen or people that are in the same status as me that there are people out there that can be helped. You don’t have to be a millionaire to help people.”

