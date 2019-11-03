Service Member's Son Walked Door to Door in Campaign To Cover Neighborhood in American Flags

A 14-year-old Virginia boy is being lauded for his patriotism after launching a campaign to cover his neighborhood in American flags.

Charlie Hecht, whose father serves in the Navy, designed the initiative as a way to honor fallen servicemen and servicewomen, according to Fox News.

“A lot of people have fought and died for our country in combat, and flying an American flag is a good way to respect them,” Hecht said.

The teenager began the neighborhood operation in July, going door to door handing out flyers explaining his mission.

Hecht even partnered with a local Lowe’s home improvement store to offer discounts to neighbors who purchased large flags to hang outside their homes.

The young patriot was surprised by what he called the “overwhelming” response to his campaign.

“I didn’t expect anyone to really take me seriously,” he said.

“I was very surprised that this many people actually went to Lowe’s and bought a flag. There were maybe four or five flags before I came out here and now there’s pretty much a flag on every single house.”

Lowe’s assistant manager Garth Mitchell told Fox Nation that helping with Hecht’s project was a no-brainer.

“We 100 percent support the military, so anything I could do to help this kid with this project was no questions asked,” he said. “It’s like, ‘What can I do to help?'”

Despite the success of his campaign, Hecht remained humble.

“I don’t really think I’m much of a hero; I just like spreading patriotism in my community,” he said.

Others in the community expressed their appreciation for Hecht’s campaign.

“You can’t beat it,” one of the teenager’s neighbors told Fox Nation. “A young man doing a good cause, something that makes everybody feel good.”

The highest praise, however, came from Hecht’s own father, Dave.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Charlie and what he’s doing with this patriotism project,” the elder Hecht said.

“I mean, as an officer in the Navy, who wouldn’t be proud of their son going door to door asking people to put up American flags?

“He understands that he wants to a part of a project bigger than himself. And that is just, to me, the step one in making of a patriot.”

