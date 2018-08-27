Google Announces New Tools To Help Veterans Find Jobs

Google announced on Monday multiple new tools to help veterans transition into civilian jobs as part of Google’s “Grow with Google” American economic program.

Service members will be able to use three new tools Google developed that includes a specialized job search, a unique tag on veteran-ran businesses in search results, and a tech-specific training program.

“The transitioning process is complex, and we hope Grow with Google’s new tools and resources can play a part in making that easier,” said Google’s Vice President of Grow with Google, Lisa Gevelber. “At Google, we believe technology has the power to improve lives. With today’s announcement, we look forward to working with America’s transitioning service members to help them succeed in civilian life.”

Veterans experience difficulty finding appropriate jobs after they’re done with their military service.

One in three veterans say they experience under-employment, which is taking jobs below their skill level, according to Google’s press release.

TRENDING: Senator Arpaio? Arizona Governor to Choose Replacement for McCain

Veterans are 7.4 percent of U.S. adult population and 4.6 percent of civilian labor force. An estimated 250,000 new U.S. veterans are transitioning back into civilian life each year until 2019 and there are 370,000 unemployed veterans as of 2017, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the press release, “service members can now search [‘jobs for veterans’] on Google and then enter their military occupational specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) to see relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in their military roles.”

Google users will also see a new “veteran-led” tag in search results on both regular Google Search and on Google Maps — which aims to help businesses created, ran, or owned by veterans attract more customers.

To help veterans learn in-demand IT skills, Google is giving United Service Organizations, a nonprofit for American veterans, a $2.5 million grant to incorporate the Google IT Support Professional Certificate into their programming.

Do you think 'Grow with Google' will help veterans find jobs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“As the majority of IT support positions do not require a college degree but do require prior experience, this certificate is designed to give learners the training and experience they need to get a job in this growing field,” the press release states.

Google is implementing ways for veterans with disabilities to find jobs as well.

“We want to make looking for a job easier for veterans with disabilities, which is why we have integrated with Cloud Talent Solution. By adding this feature, our 150+ inclusive employer partners’ job openings are easier for veteran job seekers with disabilities to find,” said Director of Getting Hired, Jill Stutzman-Deaner.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.