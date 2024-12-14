Google Goes Fully Woke in New Christmas Ad, Sparking Calls for Boycott

Maybe the executives at Google should have done a search on “Bud Light” before introducing its new Christmas advertisement.

Alas, marketing executives in Big Tech are still as dense as Alyssa “Fratty” Heinerscheid, the genius behind the Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign that managed to shed massive amounts of market share the same way that you’ll probably want to be shedding those post-holiday pounds come Jan. 1. The difference is, she was actually successful, so much so that she was out of a job and Mulvaney has become more of a punchline than a transgender TikTok “influencer.”

Just like Bud Light, Google is basically the biggest name in several of the fields it seeks to dominate — most notably, search engine and online ad provider. Apparently, they thought that they were too big to fail — bigger than some piddling beer brand. So, they hired Cyrus Veyssi — a nonbinary-identifying TikTok star, according to the New York Post — for a Christmas campaign advertising their Google Shopping service.

In the ad, Veyssi, dressed in women’s clothing and in full makeup, complains about how the weather this time of year just doesn’t agree with his complexion.

“This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off,” he says in the ad.

“Thankfully, I know just the thing,” he adds — Google Shopping, which has all manner of hydrating products!

“Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me.”

Veyssi shared the ad on his Instagram account earlier this week, along with the caption: “The winter uglies are officially canceled. Thanks to Google’s Nearby filter, I’m ready to pull off all my holiday looks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyrus / کوروش (@cyrusveyssi)

I’d say this went over about as well as a warm Bud Light, but good luck finding one of those around — cold or tepid — these days:

Google: “What should we do for our Christmas ad?” Normals: “Maybe a family sharing gifts around a tree?” Google: “Sorry, best we can do is a dude prancing around in women’s clothing.” pic.twitter.com/1fmhooFsIq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2024

Yes!! Time to boycott Google! — Shelley Smith (@sasmom74) December 12, 2024

Time to boycott @Google Go woke, go broke. Use alternatives to Google Drive, photos, search and other services. pic.twitter.com/38r5TtpSJp — The Wolf of X Feed (@TheWolfofXFeed) December 12, 2024

Did Google hire the former Bud Light marketing executive to do its new Christmas shopping campaign? h/t @OliLondonTV pic.twitter.com/JmBDbtpB8X — @amuse (@amuse) December 11, 2024

Unfortunately, one user might have pinned down the issue perfectly:

Google is one of the few companies in the world that can push any agenda and not feel the repercussions. — Chase Turner (@chaseteee) December 11, 2024

Google dominates both search and ads. In terms of mobile operating systems, Android controls over 70 percent of the world market; the United States is the only real outlier, where Apple’s iOS outperforms it. And, in terms of corporate ideology, Apple is only a little more tolerable than Google.

The reason the Bud Light boycott was and remains successful was a matter of choice. It costs and tastes about the same — if not worse, at least on the last count — than a whole lot of competitors. Meanwhile, what are you going to do when it comes to Google? Use Bing, controlled by … Microsoft? Again, not really that much of an improvement. And while Google Shopping has competitors, they’re no better either.

This is a tech giant flaunting, in your face, that it can push whatever it wants on you and you’ll like it or you’ll … do nothing, because it costs too much time and effort to do something, and you’re only giving business to other Big Tech giants who believe the same things they do.

However, the backlash may make them aware that the times, they are a’changin’, and not moving toward the left. When you have no other choices, that’s called a monopoly; the folks in Washington are partially in charge of regulating (and breaking up) monopolies, and November might have sent Google and its ilk a strong message that it might help to have friends among people who don’t like woke sociopolitical ideologies being pushed in their faces. Just saying.

