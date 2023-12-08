Share
GOP Congressman Mocks Joe, Hunter Biden with Christmas Display Outside His Office

 By Ben Kew  December 8, 2023 at 6:06am
One Republican congressman ridiculed President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, as part of a Christmas decoration competition.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins shared photos of the display outside his office in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington on Thursday.

Among them was a life-size cardboard cutout of Hunter Biden holding a sign that read, “Let It Snow.”

The term from the well-known holiday song appeared to be a reference to Hunter’s notorious cocaine habit, with the drug commonly consumed in the form of white powder.

Collins’ office also featured a Christmas tree with tributes to his home state of Georgia and gifts from Chinese dictator Xi Jinping to “The Big Guy” and “Quid Pro Joe,” the New York Post reported.

The outlet noted “The Big Guy” was a name used by Hunter to tacitly refer to his father when he was negotiating suspicious contracts with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Under the tree was a bag of coal addressed to Hamas, a reference to the Biden administration’s approach to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamic terrorist group.

Do you think Biden will make it to the 2024 election?

Meanwhile, the tree itself was adorned with “snowflakes,” each one a tribute to left-wing figures and popular conservative memes.

“When we got our room assignment, we didn’t realize that we were signing up on the second floor, where there’s always the big Christmas decoration competition,” Collins told Fox News.

“When we do something, we’re in it to win it,” the congressman said.

However, the decorations did not just poke fun at Democrats.

The tree also had an ornament featuring a popular “Simpsons” meme that Collins had previously shared during the protracted contests to replace ousted Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

“We like poking fun at everybody,” Collins said. “We just had a lot of fun.”

The display was a welcome change from the White House, which recently revealed it would not be hanging up Christmas stockings for Joe Biden’s grandchildren in the State Dining Room.

“The family will be spending Christmas at Camp David and their family stockings will be there,” a White House representative told the Daily Mail.

That became a topic of discussion after Biden didn’t include a stocking for his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, whom Hunter fathered with an Arkansas woman and refused to acknowledge for years.

Collins’ display included a stocking for Navy.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
