GOP Congressman Saves Life of Police Officer Who Suffered Medical Episode While on Run

Republican Rep. Dale Strong of Alabama is being credited for helping to save the life of a police officer who collapsed while jogging over the weekend.

WAFF-TV reported an off-duty police officer from Virginia was jogging in Huntsville, Alabama, when he went into cardiac arrest.

The officer, who has been identified as Kyle Browne, was visiting family in the state when he went down during the run.

A 911 call was placed while nurses from Huntsville Hospital, who happened to be in the area, began to administer CPR.

Strong, a first-term congressman, EMT and volunteer firefighter, also happened to be nearby, according to WAFF.

The 53-year-old heard the call come over a radio and he reportedly jumped into action.

Strong showed up at the scene and immediately helped to render life-saving aid to Browne.

Together, Strong and the nurses helped revive the man, who survived, but whose condition was not shared in the report.

Strong was praised for his actions by Jay King of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police.

“The volunteers are always working tirelessly, with no pay or anything,” King told WAFF.

He added, “The nurses were off duty. No one had to help, but people like this are true warriors, they are saving people in all the communities across America.”

According to Strong’s congressional website, the Alabama Republican is no stranger to helping those in need.

“A true public servant, Dale has spent his entire adult life as a committed first responder,” the congressman’s biography states.

Strong has not only served for three decades as an EMT and volunteer firefighter, he has also been a 911 dispatcher.

He also holds a Medal of Valor, which his website said was bestowed on him “in recognition of his unwavering dedication to saving lives.”

According to The Alabama Reporter, Strong helped to save a man’s life in 2019 following a car accident he saw on an Alabama highway.

He reportedly rescued a man who had no pulse from a crashed vehicle and stabilized him until paramedics could arrive.

Strong holds the seat that was vacated by former Republican Rep. Mo Brooks earlier this year.

