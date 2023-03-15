Parler Share
(Douglas Sacha / Getty Images)

Teen Collapses and Dies After Suffering 'Medical Incident' at School, Paramedics Unable to Save Him

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  March 14, 2023 at 6:18pm
A 15-year-old boy collapsed suddenly and died on a soccer field Tuesday at a school in Scotland.

The boy suffered a “medical incident … on a nearby football pitch” at Forrester High School in Edinburgh, according to Edinburgh Live.

A representative from Police Scotland told the news outlet that, “[t]here are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Mirror reported that emergency responders were called to the school shortly before 3 p.m.

“[D]espite the best efforts of paramedics he tragically died,” the outlet reported.

Home Plate Umpire Suspended Indefinitely After Call That Left Batter Screaming

“There was an outpouring of grief online following the tragedy as well-wishers sent their thoughts and prayers to the boy, his family and the school affected,” the Mirror reported.

A nearby church posted an invitation to the community to attend an event in memory of the young man, whose name was not released.

The post from St David’s Broomhouse Parish Church read: “Following the difficult circumstances earlier today, the church will be open tonight, 2000-2100 (8pm-9pm) for quiet reflection and the opportunity to light a candle. All are welcome.”

Across the U.K. and in other countries, many have commented on what appears to be an uptick in the number of sudden deaths, particularly among young people and especially athletes, who are normally believed to be among the world’s healthiest people.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old English girl died after suffering what was labeled a cardiac arrest during gym class.

Kayla Ere collapsed on March 2 at her school, The Gateway Academy in Essex.

Friends said the girl had “no previous medical conditions.”

Teen with No Previous Medical Conditions Dies After 'Cardiac Arrest' During PE

In February, a 17-year-old from Thailand collapsed while attending a soccer academy in Leicestershire, England.

Duangpetch Promthep, 17, was found unresponsive Feb. 12 and was hospitalized until Feb. 14, when he reportedly died.

In January, 19-year-old Mia Jennings, a children’s swimming teacher from Macclesfield, England, who had been described as “healthy,” died of cardiac arrest.

Lorri Wickenhauser
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
Conversation