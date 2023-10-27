Because of the apocalyptic illegal immigration crisis ignited by Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency, some Republican governors have sent their own states’ military and law enforcement forces to help guard our unsecured southern border.

This week, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds welcomed back 109 Iowa National Guard troops and 31 state Department of Public Safety officers she had deployed to secure the Texas border pursuant to an emergency request from fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The president’s inaction at the border has resulted in catastrophic consequences,” Reynolds said at a news conference Wednesday. “In failing to respond to this crisis, he has failed the American people.”

During their deployment, Iowa soldiers worked with the Texas National Guard and federal law enforcement to apprehend transnational criminals and deter illegal border crossings.

“As a result, 1,700 illegal migrants were apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol and another 1,241 surrendered,” Maj. Gen. General Stephen Osborn, the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, said at the news conference.







Reynolds had ordered the deployment — which ran from Aug. 2 to Oct. 2 — in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from Abbott, who has been desperately trying to stem the mass influx of illegal aliens into his state.

EMAC is an interstate mutual aid agreement that enables states to share resources during crises and disasters.

If The Western Journal launched an online merchandise store, would you be interested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (3 Votes) No: 70% (7 Votes)

Reynolds used $1.93 million from Iowa’s American Rescue Plan funding to pay for the mission.

In other words, Iowa taxpayers helped pay for border security in Texas because the Biden administration refuses to do so.

Biden abandoned his constitutional duty to secure the border, so Texas stepped up to respond. We’re the first and ONLY state in U.S. history to build our own border wall. This section is under construction in Cameron County. pic.twitter.com/amqMtQvYBH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 26, 2023

Texas sues Biden administration to stop Border Patrol from cutting state razor wire installed by the Texas National Guard along the border. It’s illegal to destroy state property.

https://t.co/7PsNOr24mU via @houstonchron — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 25, 2023

Reynolds said the mission was necessary because Iowa — which is more than 13 hours from the Texas border — is being ravaged by a catastrophic drug epidemic resulting from the infiltration of illicit drugs flooding our porous southern border.

“As Governor, I have a responsibility to protect the safety and well-being of Iowans and protecting them at home starts with protecting the border,” she said.

Iowa deployed 109 soldiers and 31 Troopers to the Southern Border because protecting Iowans begins at the border. Drugs have one degree of separation from Mexico to Iowa. In just 3 months, Iowa DPS has seized: ➡️ 334 lbs of Meth

➡️ 15,350 Fentanyl pills

➡️ 72 lbs of Cocaine pic.twitter.com/XNd3EFfKix — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 25, 2023

Under Biden’s failed leadership, every state in the nation — no matter how far it is from the border — is vulnerable to the terrifying crime unleashed by the unprecedented border disaster.

“The challenges our nation is facing at the border is touching every corner of this state in ways that few understand,” Stephan Bayens, the commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said during the news conference.

“From 2020 through 2022, Iowa has experienced a 500% increase in fentanyl seizures, 100% meth seizures, and a 35% increase in drug-related deaths,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Think about it: Biden’s migrant crisis is so appalling and destructive that the governor of a state that’s almost 1,000 miles from the border was compelled to deploy forces there to protect the residents of her state.

This is despite the fact that Iowans and other Americans pay federal taxes that are used to fund agencies such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which exist to protect the border.

A report by FAIR found that, as of 2022, American taxpayers shell out over $150 billion each year to cover the cost of illegal immigration. Here’s what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/PPhKLif3os — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) March 15, 2023

What an insane waste of tax money and other public resources.

Why are Americans paying to bankroll federal agencies whose job is to manage immigration — both legal and illegal — when Biden (whose salary we pay) wastes taxpayer-funded resources to block the enforcement of longstanding immigration laws he helped pass when he was a senator?

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.