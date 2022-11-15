GOP Needs 1 More Seat to Take House Majority - Here's Where Remaining Races Stand

As the expected red wave in the midterm election shrinks, Republicans are still eyeing the House, where close elections may soon produce a thin majority for them.

The GOP needs one House member to get the 218-seat majority. Thirteen House races remain undecided, and Democrats have won 205.

Nine of the undecided races are in California, Fox News reported.

Elsewhere, Alaska’s House seat is snagged in the state’s new ranked-choice voting system. So far Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola is leading, with former Gov. Sarah Palin in second and Republican Nick Begich in third.

In ranked-choice elections, voters rank their preferred candidates. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of first-place votes, voting is held again, with the lowest-ranking candidate eliminated.

Listed in Fox’s power rankings as a toss-up, Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is also bogged down in ranked-choice voting. Rep. Jared Golden, the Democratic incumbent, is leading, with former Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, in second. Voting is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

Colorado 3rd District Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert had only a 1,000-vote lead as of Tuesday. She’s favored, although the final results may not be known for a few days as mail-in ballots come in from out of state.

In Colorado’s 8th District, Democrat Yadira Caraveo is ahead of Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer in what is considered a Republican-leaning district. The district’s results also hinge on mail-in ballots.

In California’s 3rd District, Republican Kevin Kiley is ahead of Democrat Kermit Jones. Just over half of the votes have been counted.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Ami Bera has the lead over GOP challenger Tamika Hamilton in California’s 6th District.

In California’s 9th District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Josh Harder handily leads Republican Tom Patti.

In California’s 13th District, Republican John Duarte is ahead of Democrat Adam Gray by fewer than 800 votes.

In California’s 21st District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Costa is ahead of Republican Michael Maher by more than 7,000 votes.

In California’s 22nd District, incumbent Republican Rep. David Valadao is ahead by 3,000 votes, but Fox’s power rankings list the race as a toss-up.

California 27th District incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Garcia has a substantial lead over Democrat Christy Smith.

In another toss-up race, incumbent Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is ahead of Republican Scott Baugh by fewer than 3,000 votes in California’s 47th District.

California’s 49th District is a toss-up, although incumbent Democrat Mike Levin is ahead of Republican Brian Maryott by just over 13,000 votes.

While there is a good chance Republicans will take the one seat needed for a House majority, Democrats have secured control of the Senate.

