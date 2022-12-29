GOP Plan for Early January Has the Left Losing Their Minds

While it would have been nice for Republicans to secure the presidency in 2020 and both chambers of Congress in 2022, they at least took majority control of the House of Representatives, which means that the next two years will be a nightmare for President Joe Biden and his administration.

However, one particular vow from California Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t be controversial at all, as he promised on Wednesday to reopen the U.S. Capitol to the American public after it was shut down post-Jan. 6, 2021.

“In six days the new Republican majority will fully reopen and restore the U.S. Capitol to the American people,” McCarthy tweeted Wednesday.

In six days the new Republican majority will fully reopen and restore the U.S. Capitol to the American people.https://t.co/jrqNrqXwMF pic.twitter.com/MQ3vZ5ZZf9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 28, 2022

As it stands, the Capitol is open only to the public in a limited fashion, with reservations required to tour the building.

On McCarthy’s official website, the GOP leader published a letter he wrote to various officials who would be in charge of getting the Capitol complex open to the public as it once was.

An accessible Capitol, especially the “People’s House,” is a constitutionally important principle.

“It has been 2 years, 7 months, and 29 days since the People’s House closed,” McCarthy wrote.

“That means for 973 days, the American People have been restricted from exercising their constitutional right to petition the first branch of government. 973 days without being able to freely visit their Member of Congress at the Capitol Complex. 973 days without being able to access the House gallery and watch their representatives vote on legislation in person.”

“That posture is no longer acceptable,” McCarthy continued.

McCarthy, the current House minority leader, acknowledged the possible challenges in reopening, focusing on staffing issues within the Capitol Police, which undoubtedly can present security issues.

But that didn’t stop the likely future Speaker of the House from clarifying that he wants it back open on Jan. 3, when Republicans gain majority control.

Judging by the responses to McCarthy’s re-opening announcement, many on the left weren’t thrilled with the idea and criticized McCarthy for suggesting the possibility.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the left-leaning media has pushed the idea that democracy has been under perpetual threat since Jan. 6, 2021.

Several detractors posted snarky comments with pictures of the Capitol incursion as their reasoning, I guess, for being against opening the Capitol to the American people.

“Like you did last time?” one Twitter user wrote.

Like you did last time? pic.twitter.com/qkYkqJVBJJ — Mandryka 🌻 (@ichbinmandryka) December 28, 2022

“You support insurrectionists and liars. You are a coward,” another Twitter user wrote.

You support insurrectionists and liars. You are a coward. — Mare☮️ (@fetz_mv) December 28, 2022

Most of the comments echoed the same sentiment, as if those on the left expect an instant incursion of Republican voters if and when the doors to the Capitol complex reopen next year.

Re-opening the U.S. Capitol should be exciting for voters of all stripes. One can bet that if a Democrat were in position to take over the speakership and made the same promise, it would be widely celebrated.

