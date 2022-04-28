If GOP Regains Power, Will Launch 3 Investigations Into Matters Dems Have Been Unwilling to Touch: Report

Republicans reportedly plan to launch investigations into three issues that have been stifled by Democrats if they regain control of Congress.

CBS News investigative reporter Catherine Herridge said that in private discussions with CBS, House Republicans shared their top priorities for congressional inquiry.

The first is the “origins of COVID-19, with a specific focus on U.S. research dollars and what they were used for at the lab in Wuhan,” Herridge said.

The second is illegal immigration at the southern border.

And the third is “Hunter Biden’s business dealings and whether there are national security implications and whether any laws were broken,” according to the journalist.

House Republicans say if the GOP takes control of the House, they want to launch an investigation into “Hunter Biden’s business dealings and whether there are national security implications and whether any laws were broken,” @CBS_Herridge reports. pic.twitter.com/gQCDawdmbd — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 26, 2022



“The U.S. attorney in Delaware is considering possible tax fraud violations, as well as money laundering and violations of [the Foreign Agents Registration Act],” Herridge said.

She explained that FARA “requires American citizens to register with the Department of Justice when they are acting on the behalf of a foreign government.”

The Associated Press reported that there is “increasing discussion” among Republicans about the need to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

President Joe Biden has stated on multiple occasions that he knew nothing about Hunter’s work in this regard.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” Biden lied (and then accused Trump of the thing that he himself is guilty of). pic.twitter.com/s2Q7TWFmUf — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 14, 2020



Fox News host Mark Levin, who served as a top official in the Reagan Justice Department, believes enough information has surfaced about the “corrupt” Biden family business dealings to warrant the immediate appointment of a special counsel.

In an episode of his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” that aired this month, Levin pointed to reporting from The Washington Post and The New York Times to argue that even establishment media outlets, which cast doubt or ignored the information contained on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election, now have conceded the story is true.

“The fact of the matter is many people voted without information that the Biden family was being paid by the communist Chinese government and by their military,” Levin said.

The Post reported that an investigation by the Justice Department found documents showing a financial arrangement between CEFC China Energy, Hunter Biden and his uncle, the president’s brother James Biden.

“CEFC, a massive oil and gas company founded in 2002, had financing from government development banks and ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, according to people who studied the firm,” the outlet reported.

The company first connected with Hunter Biden while his father was vice president in December 2015.

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” according to the Post.

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio pointed out during a recent House Judiciary Committee hearing that before the election, Joe Biden claimed his son did not make money from Chinese business interests.

“There are 4.8 million reasons why that statement was not accurate,” Jordan said.

Here’s the truth on Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/C1Ti24fd8W — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 5, 2022

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine, author of the book “Laptop from Hell,” tied Joe Biden directly to his son’s business dealings.

In a 2019 text message reportedly obtained from the laptop, Hunter complained to his daughter about paying the Biden family’s expenses for the last 30 years and handing over half of his salary to his father.

Additionally, emails from 2010 indicated Hunter paid thousands of dollars in his father’s household expenses.

Based on this information, Levin concluded, “We need a federal special counsel. We cannot leave it to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the political appointees at the Department of Justice. This is why we have special counsels.”

“Biden told a flat-out lie, as he often does, that he knew nothing of his son’s business practices,” Levin said. “We have witnesses. We have contemporary information, documents, a laptop.”

“Communist China is our biggest enemy, and they’re staring us down, and it is my contention we have a man in the Oval Office who is by all evidence corrupt, bought off.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

