Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt said Wednesday that the White House has been turned “into a trap house” amid recent discoveries of cocaine and marijuana on the grounds.

Hunt criticized Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for the growing surge of illegal immigrants and fentanyl coming through the southern border during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing. Hunt drew comparisons between the border and the White House, which was investigated in early July after cocaine was found on the premises.

“I’m assuming that you are aware that cocaine was found by Secret Service in the white house a couple of weeks ago… according to Secret Service, marijuana was also found in the White House twice last year. Twice!” Hunt said to Mayorkas. “And we don’t know who brought the drugs into the White House, which is the most secure building on earth. And if we can’t secure the White House, how could we secure the border?”

“And without proper leadership, I’m so fearful that we have turned our beloved White House into a trap house. And the American public deserves far, far more than that, sir,” Hunt said.

Hunt also took time to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris for failing to quell the border crisis and illegal immigration as the “border czar,” a title given to her by President Joe Biden in 2021. Biden said at the time Harris was “the most qualified person to do the job.”

“It’s been 855 days since Joe Biden named Kamala Harris the border czar. has she solved the root cause of illegal immigration in your opinion?” Hunt asked Mayorkas.

“Congressman, you have mischaracterized the vice president’s role,” Mayorkas responded.

“No, I have not mischaracterized it. That was the job given to her by the President of the United States of America. How did I mischaracterize that?” Hunt said. “So she has not solved the issue. I think that’s actually pretty clear.”

Mayorkas is under investigation for “dereliction of duty” by the House Homeland Security Committee, and has articles of impeachment filed against him by multiple members of Congress. The House Republican Study Committee came out in favor of Mayorkas’s impeachment on Tuesday.

