SECTIONS
News
Print

GOP Senator Announces Plan To Censure Schumer Over 'Disgusting' Supreme Court Attack

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 5, 2020 at 9:48am
Print

Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday night he would be introducing a motion to censure Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his controversial comments about Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame,” the Missouri Republican tweeted.

“So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt.”

TRENDING: Calif. Man with Coronavirus Says It's Easier Than a Cold, Shows Trump Was Right About Not Panicking

Earlier in the day, Schumer issued a warning to the two conservative justices at a rally held by the Center for Reproductive Rights as the Supreme Court was hearing arguments in a case over an abortion-related law in Louisiana, The Hill reported.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released a whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said.

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Hawley called Schumer’s comment “disgusting, shameful, and frankly, WEAK.”

Do you think Schumer's comments were a threat?

However, the Senate has only censured nine members since 1789, according to the Senate Historical Office.

Schumer’s statement drew public criticism from Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday.

“Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in a statement.

“All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”

A spokesman for Schumer, Justin Goodman, originally that Schumer’s comments had been misinterpreted.

RELATED: Schumer Admits 'I Should Not Have Used the Words I Used Yesterday,' But Blames Republicans

“Sen. Schumer’s comments were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision,” Goodman said.

Nevertheless, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday morning, saying “there is nothing to call this except a threat,” Fox News reported.

“If he cannot even admit to saying what he said, we certainly cannot know what he meant,” the Kentucky Republican said.

“At the very best, his comments were astonishingly reckless and extremely irresponsible.”

Schumer issued an apology Thursday morning, clarifying that “in no way was I making a threat,” Reuters reported.

“I never, never would do such a thing,” he said.

But Sen. Hawley indicated he still plans to move forward with the measure to censure Schumer.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Longtime Fox News Correspondent Wendell Goler Dies
GOP Senator Announces Plan To Censure Schumer Over 'Disgusting' Supreme Court Attack
Scientists Say They've Discovered Two Different Types of Coronavirus
EU Politician Draws Gasps When He Tells Greta Thunberg To 'Go Back to School'
Trump Celebrates Bloomberg's Exit: 'I Could Have Told Him Long Ago'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×