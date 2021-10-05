Share
GOP Senator Calls Biden's Response to Sinema Harassment 'Absolutely Galling'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 5, 2021 at 8:39am
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee spoke out in defense of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after President Joe Biden said an incident of an activist recording her in a restroom was “part of the process.”

“It’s absolutely galling … It is not part of the process to assault a person like that,” Lee told host Maria Bartiromo during a “Mornings with Maria” Fox Business interview on Tuesday.

“To go into a restroom with someone filming them, and for him to defend this in any way, shape or form as part of the process is absurd,” the senator added.

Lee’s comments followed a response from Biden when reporters asked him about the incident involving Sinema on Sunday. The president called the activist recording the senator in the campus restroom “part of the process.”

Lee also stood up for Sinema in a tweet on Monday after she released a public statement regarding the incident.

“Senator Sinema is a friend. I am appalled by this behavior. There is no place in civilized society for the type of harassment she suffered,” Lee tweeted.

Sinema responded Monday to the protester who followed her into the restroom, calling the action “unacceptable” and “unlawful.”

“Yesterday’s behavior was not legitimate protest,” Sinema said in the statement.

“It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to close university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom,” the senator added.

Sinema later added that the actions were “wholly inappropriate.”

“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students. Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized. This is wholly inappropriate,” she said.

The recording originated from “Blanca,” a reported immigrant youth from Arizona, with more than five million views of the video on Twitter in less than 24 hours.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

