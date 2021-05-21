Combined Shape
Immigrants cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, on Monday.
Immigrants cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, on Monday. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

GOP Senator: Daily Border Apprehensions Are 3 Times Higher Than Under Obama and Mainstream Media Is 'Ignoring' It

Dillon BurroughsMay 21, 2021 at 7:02am
More than 6,000 illegal immigrants are crossing the nation’s southern border each day, a rate three times higher than the number that former President Barack Obama called a “humanitarian crisis.”

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson reported the information during a Fox Business interview on Thursday.

Host Maria Bartiromo reported that “453,000 migrants illegally entered the country between February and April.”

Johnson noted, “We’re apprehending about 6,000 people a day. Six thousand people a day.

“We were doing 2,000 a day during the humanitarian crisis in 2014. President Obama declared that a humanitarian crisis. We’re three times that level.

“So the fiscal cost will be in the billions, but the human toll will even be higher.”

Has Biden done enough to address the border crisis?

The senator said those in the Biden administration “know full well the human depredations. They know that children are being sold, that they’re being recycled. They understand that their policies are facilitating a multibillion-dollar business model of the most evil people on the planet. People are kidnapped, they’re beaten, they’re being held for ransom, they’re being put in the sex trade, other involuntary servitude. …

“It’s a travesty, and they’re ignoring it, as is the mainstream media.”

Johnson is one of many GOP voices addressing the immigration issue along the nation’s southern border.

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, along with 19 other GOP governors, sent a letter this month to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging them to take immediate action to address the immigration crisis along the nation’s southern border.

“The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states,” Noem and the other governors wrote in the letter.

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” they said. “The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”

Noem recently announced that South Dakota “won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden administration wants to relocate.”

The letter to Biden and Harris emphasized the governor’s perspective, saying, “We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this Administration’s misguided actions.”

The Johnson interview also followed a Thursday report of multiple flights of unaccompanied minors that have arrived over the past week in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during overnight hours at Wilson Air Center.

The minors are then bused to a variety of locations through contracted tour bus companies.

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn expressed concern about the report Wednesday night.

The Republican also provided a statement to Fox News in which she said the transportation of migrants is taking place in “the dead of night without the knowledge or permission of the communities involved.”

