A Republican Senator facing a hot midterm election contest is uniquely thanking his supporters with a personal touch.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is signing the yard signs of his supporters, leaving messages of gratitude for their owner.

Johnson has shared a few images of signed yard signs on his Twitter account.

Stopped in Burkhardt to sign a few more yard signs yesterday! pic.twitter.com/VHQox7iYS8 — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) October 23, 2022

Johnson is running for his third term in the Senate, having represented Wisconsin since 2010.

Signed more signs out in New Richmond! pic.twitter.com/FhEipZuwK8 — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) October 23, 2022

Yard signs have long been considered a fundamental of political campaigns for local, state and even federal office.

Swung by to sign a few more signs in Mercer! pic.twitter.com/SOeSpcCyLt — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) October 24, 2022

It’s not out of the question that signing yard signs could catch on as a new technique of retail politics.

Johnson’s campaign strategy could be said to show a presence in rural communities.

It’s hard to say a politician isn’t showing up in a certain town or county when there’s signed proof on your neighbor’s front lawn.

The experienced Republican will face partisan Democrat and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in November’s midterm, in a contest that could ultimately determine the majority party in the Senate.

Barnes has repeatedly appeared on Russian state propaganda television to criticize American law enforcement, according to Fox News, which cited reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Johnson generally leads his opponent in close pre-election polling, with his margin of victory a potential factor in Republican hopes to win back Wisconsin in the 2024 presidential election.

Johnson is the ranking Republican on the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, a position that could render him the point man in any Senate proceedings investigating Hunter Biden in 2023 and beyond.

The veteran Republican has proven he’s willing to approach the topic of the President’s troubled son, having previously obtained evidence that the younger Biden was paid millions of dollars by Chinese companies.

Johnson is a target of personal ire from President Joe Biden himself, according to White House insiders sourced by New York Magazine.

