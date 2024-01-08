Republican Indiana Rep. Larry Bucshon announced Monday that he will be joining the ranks of GOP lawmakers retiring from Congress this year.

Bucshon, a 14-year congressman, decided over the holiday season that he will not seek re-election to his seat in November, he said in a statement posted to X.

“Scripture teaches us, ‘For everything there is a season,’ and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion,” Bucshon said in his statement Monday.

“Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118 Congress,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is a cardiologist, recalled his 14 years of service in Congress and issued statements of thanks to those who supported his political career.

Bucshon, 61, also said that “recent disputes in Congress and difficulties advancing policy on behalf of the American people” had not “soured my faith” in democracy.

“In fact, it has strengthened that faith,” he said.

He is one of many Republican lawmakers who have either resigned from their roles early or have decided not to seek re-election to their seats.

Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn announced his retirement from Congress on Friday, one day after Missouri Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer announced his retirement.

Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson announced Tuesday that he would be resigning from his role early on Jan. 21, having accepted another job offer.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy resigned early from his congressional seat at the end of 2023.

Several Democratic lawmakers are also retiring from Congress in 2024, including Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee, Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, according to the House Press Gallery.

Republicans currently maintain only a two-seat majority in the House following McCarthy’s resignation and former New York Rep. George Santos’ expulsion from Congress.

That majority will drop to one seat after Johnson resigns and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise undergoes cancer treatment, which will keep him out of Congress temporarily.

The National Republican Congressional Committee did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

