British Health Secretary Matt Hancock visits a hospital on June 17, 2021, in London. (Steve Reigate - WPA - Pool / Getty Images)

Government Lockdown Architect Gets Busted Violating His Own Rules During Affair with Aide

Jack Davis June 25, 2021 at 4:32pm
A British government official overseeing the nation’s coronavirus restrictions is in hot water after admitting to breaking his own rules.

The British tabloid The Sun reported that Health Secretary Matt Hancock is carrying out an affair with aide Gina Coladangelo. The outlet published an image of what appears to be the two kissing.

The Sun said the image was taken on May 6, when such contact among households was still banned under the lockdown rules Hancock helped impose.

Hancock admitted to breaking the rules.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances. I have let people down and am very sorry,” he said, according to the BBC.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted Hancock’s apology and considered the matter closed, the BBC reported. A spokesman for Johnson said the prime minister had full confidence in Hancock.

Britain’s Labour Party pounced on the report.

“If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office — whom he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role — it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest,” Labour Party chairwoman Annaliese Dodds said, according to The Sun.

Should Matt Hancock be fired?

“The charge sheet against Matt Hancock includes wasting taxpayers’ money, leaving care homes exposed and now being accused of breaking his own COVID rules. His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him,” she said.

The BBC said it was told by a government spokesman that Coladangelo’s appointment was “made in the usual way” and “followed correct procedure.”

Hancock isn’t the first high-ranking British official caught disregarding coronavirus restrictions.

Last year, epidemiologist Neil Ferguson stepped down from a government advisory group after it was revealed that a woman with whom he was having a relationship visited his home in violation of lockdown rules.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford pointed out that Hancock had been “quick to condemn” Ferguson.

“We can’t make laws for other people and not be willing to abide by them yourself,” Drakeford said.

At the time of the Ferguson scandal, Hancock said he had been left “speechless” by his actions.

“The social distancing rules are there for everyone, they’re incredibly important and they’re deadly serious,” Hancock said.

Hancock and Coladangelo are each married to other people and have three children.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
