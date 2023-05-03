Kayleigh McEnany Gets Amazing News About Her Career While Proclaiming the Goodness of God

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany has hit the top.

Her new book, “Serenity in the Storm: Living Through Chaos by Leaning on Christ” hit No. 1 in Amazon’s list of political commentary and opinion books as of Wednesday.

The book was officially released on Tuesday.

In the book’s introduction, McEnany, a White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump, said her purpose was defined by the dark times around her, noting a “dangerous tectonic eruption in the American conscience that is upending us from the inside out, making our country virtually unrecognizable. At the center of this cultural shift is the eradication of God from American society.”

“It is safe to say that America is not just enduring a storm but a raging hurricane. Society has rejected truth and common sense and opted instead for moral relativism,” she wrote.

But McEnany’s book is not about the darkness; it is about the light that shines in the darkness.

“But as dim as the future may seem and as hopeless as it may feel, I am here to bring you a message of hope and optimism. While we are up against formidable foes and much adversity, our God is greater,” she wrote.

“As you flip through the pages of this book, it may be tempting to focus on the many troubles our country faces. These are rocky, tumultuous, uncertain times indeed. As Christians, though, we have cause for hope, even amid despair. Why? Because, as Pastor Rick Warren aptly observed, our all-powerful ‘God has already written the end of the story,” she wrote.

In excerpts published in the Daily Mail, McEnany spoke about the trials of faith when it came to getting pregnant with her second child. In an excerpt published on Fox News, she wrote that a phone call from a New York City church in a time of deep loneliness was, to her, a powerful substantive symbol of Jesus reaching out to her.

McEnany’s book is not all personal anecdotes. However, she notes that the story of Christianity is not the story of masses, but the mass story of individuals.

“Beyond all of the science, history, philosophy, and prophesy available—and there is much of it—the encounters of men and women with the risen savior are astounding,” she wrote in the excerpt published by Fox News.

“The story of Christianity is the story of broken marriages healed, drug addicts fully recovered, hardened hearts softened, the most violent of prisoners completely reformed, and life-transforming rehabilitation beyond anything that psychology or self-help could offer,” she wrote.

In writing about the miracle of Jesus walking across the waves to his disciples, she noted that in Peter’s response, there is a story about faith and doubt that Americans need to recall.

“Peter’s actions demonstrated a remarkable level of faith, stepping onto the roaring waters on the verge of consuming his vessel. But his faith only lasted a moment because he took his eyes away from Christ and looked instead to the thrashing waves. In that moment, Peter looked at the storm and not at the savior. And that is only human,” she wrote.

“As an innate worrier, I find myself doing just the same. There is a tendency in us all to focus on and sometimes get lost in the storms of life. Indeed, sometimes the storm may be more like an all-consuming, life-threatening hurricane that we cannot escape,” she wrote.

McEnany said the waves of life cannot drown those who have faith.

“But rest assured that we find the answers to the treacherous waters in life and the unexplainable weather patterns that can ravage us in the person of Christ Jesus,” she wrote.

“Whatever you may be going through—marital turmoil, loneliness, depression, heartbreaking loss—know that there is someone who will heal your wounds and mend your broken heart,” she wrote, adding, “Only here—only in Him—will you find serenity in the storm.”

