Government Reparations Task Force Leader Fired After Being Arrested at City Hall

A city of Boston worker tasked with leading a far-left Reparations Task Force has been arrested — inside City Hall — and fired from his position.

Boston police officers were called to the city headquarters on Thursday night in response to a call from the City Hall Municipal Police, according to WFXT-TV.

Law enforcement at City Hall indicated they “had an employee in custody that they needed to be removed,” according to a police report.

The worker — contractor George Williams, 35 — was arrested and cited for trespassing and resisting arrest in connection with the police call, according to the Boston Herald.

Williams served as project coordinator for the city’s Reparations Task Force.

The organization’s duties include “healing racial inequities for descendants of slavery,” according to a city website.

Boston’s director of Municipal Protective Services, Steven Tankle, went on to reveal that Williams allegedly had been causing problems at City Hall for three weeks, according to WFXT.

Per the outlet, according to the police report for Williams’ arrest, the reparations coordinator had been “trespassing in the building after hours, and at times becoming aggressive and threatening other staff members inside of City Hall.”

Williams — whom law enforcement suspected to be on drugs during the encounter — allegedly lunged at an officer responding to the call.

He went on to allegedly shove a dustpan into an officer’s chest and sweep debris onto his shoes.

Williams later was cooperative as he was booked following his arrest, according to WFXT.

The city of Boston soon confirmed that Williams had been fired from his reparations position.

“George Williams was a part-time contractor. His contract has been terminated,” a city spokesperson said, per WFXT.

“We remain committed to the work of the Reparations Task Force, and that work will continue.”

Williams’ Linkedin page lists him as a campaign alum for “Squad” Massachusetts progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley, according to the Herald.

