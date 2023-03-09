Biden Document Mother Lode Discovered in Boston, National Archives Reveals

Nine boxes of documents were taken from the Boston office of President Joe Biden’s attorney, but the National Archives, which disclosed the find, said it has no idea what those boxes contain.

Biden is already under fire for having classified documents in an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. Documents were also found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate the handling of Biden’s classified documents, according to Fox News.

The existence of the nine boxes of documents was disclosed by Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist of the United States, in a letter to Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

In response to a question from Johnson and Grassley about whether there were classified documents in the boxes, the reply said the contents are still a mystery four months after they were obtained.

“NARA has not reviewed the contents of the boxes found at Mr. Moore’s Boston office,” the letter said, using the acronym for the National Archives and Records Administration.

The letter revealed that the National Archives has known about these boxes since Nov. 3, the day after the Penn Biden Center documents were found and weeks before the American people learned about the finding of the Penn Biden Center classified documents.

“NARA contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter said.

The Department of Justice, which is investigating Biden’s handling of classified material, was aware of the boxes in early November, the letter said.

“[W]hen NARA referred this matter to the Office of Inspector General on November 4, 2022, NARA informed the OIG that some boxes had been moved to Boston,” the letter said.

The letter said the boxes were moved to Boston sometime in October.

The letter also rejected a request to tell the senators what communications took place between the Archives and the Department of Justice in January as news of the discovery of classified documents was breaking.

“NARA generally does not release records concerning interagency deliberations regarding responses to Congress,” the letter said. Comer sounds alarm on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents: ‘Nothing’ he’s done is ‘normal’https://t.co/g8rt1HdY2s

Biden has called the material found at the Penn Biden Center and in his Delaware home “stray papers,” according to the New York Post.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, took a different view, posting on his Truth Social platform Thursday that “this information was known prior to the midterm elections, but not reported due to political ramifications.”

