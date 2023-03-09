Parler Share
News
President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Joe Biden speaks at the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Document Mother Lode Discovered in Boston, National Archives Reveals

 By Jack Davis  March 9, 2023 at 8:03am
Parler Share

Nine boxes of documents were taken from the Boston office of President Joe Biden’s attorney, but the National Archives, which disclosed the find, said it has no idea what those boxes contain.

Biden is already under fire for having classified documents in an office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. Documents were also found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home. Attorney General Merrick Garland has named Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate the handling of Biden’s classified documents, according to Fox News.

The existence of the nine boxes of documents was disclosed by Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist of the United States, in a letter to Republican Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

Trending:
First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem

In response to a question from Johnson and Grassley about whether there were classified documents in the boxes, the reply said the contents are still a mystery four months after they were obtained.

“NARA has not reviewed the contents of the boxes found at Mr. Moore’s Boston office,” the letter said, using the acronym for the National Archives and Records Administration.

The letter revealed that the National Archives has known about these boxes since Nov. 3, the day after the Penn Biden Center documents were found and weeks before the American people learned about the finding of the Penn Biden Center classified documents.

Should Biden be held accountable for his numerous classified document violations?

“NARA contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on November 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston,” the letter said.

The Department of Justice, which is investigating Biden’s handling of classified material, was aware of the boxes in early November, the letter said.

“[W]hen NARA referred this matter to the Office of Inspector General on November 4, 2022, NARA informed the OIG that some boxes had been moved to Boston,” the letter said.

The letter said the boxes were moved to Boston sometime in October.

Related:
Democrats 'Disgusted and Disappointed' as Biden Considers Bringing Back Trump-Era Border Policy

The letter also rejected a request to tell the senators what communications took place between the Archives and the Department of Justice in January as news of the discovery of classified documents was breaking.

“NARA generally does not release records concerning interagency deliberations regarding responses to Congress,” the letter said.

Biden has called the material found at the Penn Biden Center and in his Delaware home “stray papers,” according to the New York Post.

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, took a different view, posting on his Truth Social platform Thursday that “this information was known prior to the midterm elections, but not reported due to political ramifications.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Document Mother Lode Discovered in Boston, National Archives Reveals
WWE Champion Collapses in Ring After Winning Title Match and Is Reportedly Hospitalized, But Fans Are Split on What Really Happened
NHL Team Enrages Leftists by Refusing to Wear Scheduled LGBT Jerseys Just Before Game
Homeowner Blown Away After Camera Captures Driver's Disturbing Act: 'Who Does That?'
Kari Lake Responds After Report Says She's on Trump's Shortlist for Running Mate
See more...

Conversation