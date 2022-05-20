Share
Commentary
In an image taken from video, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York shows an executive order she signed during a news conference in New York City on Wednesday.
Commentary
In an image taken from video, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York shows an executive order she signed during a news conference in New York City on Wednesday. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

Governor Authorizes Police Unit to Go After 'Hate Speech'

 By Samantha Chang  May 20, 2022 at 6:48am
Share

In a surprise to no one who has been paying attention to how the left operates, Democrats and their media lapdogs are weaponizing last week’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, to ramp up censorship and crush the Second Amendment.

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed two sweeping executive orders supposedly aimed at eradicating hate speech and preventing racially motivated shootings (which are already illegal, by the way).

One of the orders announced the formation of a “domestic terrorism unit” to crack down on social media posts that Hochul and her minions deem offensive.

“The unit will be responsible for developing investigative leads based on social media analyses focused on radical extremist activities motivated threats by identifying online locations and activities that facilitate radicalization and promote violent extremism,” the Democrat said.

The other order requires state police to identify and target people they consider “dangerous” in order to prevent them from buying guns.

Trending:
Tucker Carlson Deploys Absolutely Brutal Nickname for Dan Crenshaw - Did He Go Too Far?

“The State Police shall establish a dedicated unit within the New York State Intelligence Center (NYSIC) to track domestic extremism and increase social media monitoring at the Intelligence Center,” Hochul said.

The left-wing governor claimed her orders were necessary following the Buffalo shooting on Saturday in which a white teenager targeted black people at a grocery store in a racially motivated attack, according to police. Thirteen people were shot, 10 of them fatally.

“In wake of the racist act of terror in Buffalo, New York will lead the charge to confront this epidemic head-on,” Hochul tweeted on Wednesday.

Police identified the shooter as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, a self-proclaimed white supremacist.

The disturbed teen spelled out his racist and anti-Semitic views in a rambling 180-page manifesto.

It’s nice that Hochul is finally acknowledging something must be done to stem the terrifying crime waves in the state.

Related:
If You Thought Biden's 'Minister of Truth' Was Bad, Look at the Two People They Picked to Replace Her

However, it’s farcically ironic that Democrats who have demonized and marginalized the police are now weaponizing law enforcement to crack down on speech they don’t like and infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

In other words, the same side that relentlessly smeared former President Donald Trump as a power-hungry “fascist” is gleefully transforming America into a police state that monitors and stifles free speech and inhibits the self-defense rights of its citizenry.

What’s especially alarming is that Hochul’s executive orders are vague and ambiguous, such that what constitutes “hate speech” or a “dangerous person” is open to interpretation.

Are Democrats exploiting the Buffalo shooting to expand their power?

This means that an official with an ax to grind against his political opponents could invoke the governor’s orders to target and prosecute people he doesn’t like.

For the record, “hate speech” may be offensive or immoral, but it’s technically not a threat unless you act on it. And that’s already illegal.

In the United States, you’re entitled to your opinions (however inflammatory or morally wrong) and you’re allowed to hate whomever you want. The First Amendment even gives you the right to say it openly.

We have already seen how one-sided, partisan persecution has been wielded by the left to silence, harass and cancel conservatives.

Take Twitter, for example. The liberal social media giant banned Trump when he was still the sitting president of the United States because it wanted to silence his opinions about the 2020 election and alienate him from his base.

Similarly, numerous conservatives have been banned from social media platforms for criticizing the tyrannical coronavirus lockdowns, mask directives and vaccine mandates.

Almost all of these people are still banned — even though many of their statements questioning the efficacy of mandates and shutdowns were later proved to be true.

This kind of one-sided persecution is almost certain to happen in New York if Hochul gets her way.

If the governor really cared about cracking down on hate crimes, she should do something about the disturbing epidemic of attacks on Asians by non-whites in New York City. But she’s not.

Like other Democrats, Hochul only gets her hackles up when the perpetrator of a crime is white and the victim is black. If you reverse the races, the silence from the left is deafening.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Governor Authorizes Police Unit to Go After 'Hate Speech'
International Sports Federation Hits Gymnast with Massive Penalty for Single Letter Spotted on His Outfit
Tucker Carlson Deploys Absolutely Brutal Nickname for Dan Crenshaw - Did He Go Too Far?
Buffalo Suspect's Manifesto Revealed: 5 Statements Proving He Wasn't a Christian Conservative
Athlete Discovers Tiny Dots on Her Skin Are Sign of Deadly Cancer
See more...

Conversation